Leading Forex and CFDs Broker FP Markets Increases its Forex Offering in Africa, LATAM & Asia.

SYDNEY, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Exotic Currency Pairs are now available through the FP Markets' MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platforms.

2022 witnessed trading in the foreign exchange market record an eye-popping US$7.5 trillion per day, up from US$6.6 trillion three years earlier. In response, FP Markets - a global leader in the Forex and CFDs business - is expanding its exotic currency pairs offering.

The following currencies can now be traded against the US dollar:

The decision to add additional exotic currency pairs, bringing the total offering in the Forex space to more than 70 currency pairs, complements FP Markets' broad range of financial products, such as commodities, equity indices, individual equities, cryptocurrencies, bonds, etfs and more.

Craig Allison, Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa commented: 'As a top-tier broker, our objective is always client satisfaction. Therefore, the additional currency pairs, which can be traded either through our MT4 or MT5 trading platforms, offer investors choice and flexibility when trading in the currency market'.

FP Markets, established in 2005, is a regulated broker who provides clients with more than 10,000 tradable instruments, consistently tight spreads, rapid execution, unmatched 24/7 customer support and an array of different account types to suit all trading strategies and styles. Using Raw pricing, clients also receive aggregate pricing across several top-tier liquidity providers.

About FP Markets:

