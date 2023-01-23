Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 23 Gennaio 2023
Leading Singapore Law Enforcement Agency Awards Cellebrite with $14 Million Agreement for Cellebrite’s advanced extraction solution

23 gennaio 2023 | 13.00
PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced a five-year agreement with a national police agency in Singapore, which will use Cellebrite’s collect & review solution, Premium, to help lawfully expedite collection of digital evidence.

The 5-year contract creates a strong partnership between the customer and Cellebrite, enabling us to be a closely integrated partner, both in the areas of knowledge and competencies development, and in the technology space associated with top-tiered digital investigations and intelligence.

This engagement is also notable due to Cellebrite equipping the agency with the most advanced extraction solution and direct and immediate access to Cellebrite’s Advanced Services team

“We are thrilled to partner with this large law enforcement agency and progress our joint mission to enhance public safety and build safer communities," said Arthur Veinstein, President, Cellebrite International. “This contract is a true testament to Cellebrite being an industry leader. I am confident that our DI solutions will help our customer in its digital transformation journey.”

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (NASDAQ: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Cellebrite.

Media

Victor CooperPublic Relations and Corporate Communications Director+1 404 804 5910Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com

Investors

Investor Relationsinvestors@cellebrite.com

