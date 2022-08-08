Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 08 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 14:19
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:19 Covid oggi Sardegna, 489 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 8 agosto

14:17 Roma, Mourinho scherza con Jacobs: "Può giocare in difesa e attacco"

13:59 Omicron, BioNTech: "Vaccini a partire da ottobre"

13:36 Clima, ghiaccio marino antartico al valore più basso di sempre

12:48 Elezioni 2022, pasionaria no green pass Brunelli sceglie Italexit: "libertà e autonomia nostre battaglie'

12:40 Vaiolo delle scimmie, Ciccozzi: "Bene partire con vaccino ma da solo non basta"

11:57 Jova Beach Party, Salvini: "Polemiche tristi, Jovanotti va solo premiato"

11:28 Elezioni 2022, Meloni: "Morgan? Ci scriviamo, mica fa programma"

11:10 Padel, crescono gli infortuni: i consigli per evitarli

10:40 Marcinelle, Mattarella: "Sacrificio emigrati ha segnato identità Italia"

10:36 Elezioni 2022, Salvini: "Scelta ministri dopo il voto"

10:27 Covid oggi Toscana, 428 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 8 agosto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Leading Solar Energy Solution Provider Haitai Solar Launches IPO on Beijing Stock Exchange

08 agosto 2022 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haitai Solar, a leading new energy solutions and solar module provider, today announced that the Company has completed the process of its initial public offering and started trading on the Beijing Stock Exchange under the stock code 835985 on August 8, 2022.

Haitai Solar's debut on the Beijing bourse is a launchpad from which the company is able to further cement its leadership in the booming Renewable Energy Sector and raise funds for its key investment projects down the pipeline. The proceeds will go toward supporting the R&D and mass production of Haitai Solar's 2GW HJT module and 1GW module projects, as well as expanding its research center, as part of the Company's plan to boost its innovation and manufacturing capacity.

"We are glad to witness Haitai Solar being successfully listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange, which marks a significant milestone as we strive to build the Company into a new energy powerhouse. The new capital injection, coupled with the Haitai Solar's rising profile on the global stage and rapidly growing scale, will greatly sharpen our competitive edges, and go a long way to securing its leading position in the industry," said Wang Yong, Chairman of Haitai Solar.

"Looking forward, we are confident in Haitai Solar's ability to achieve sustainable growth in the long run through the strategy that zeros in on production expansion, quality improvement and technological innovation," he added.

The company also released a brand-new slogan 'Single or Infinite? Double = More!'. The combination of two contrasting words "Single" and "Infinite" perfectly explains how the monofacial module is able to deliver infinite possibilities while retaining the utmost in quality. The Taihe Series modules fully and accurately describe the idea of "More", that is, the products are endowed with more cutting-edge technologies, can achieve higher power output and can be applied to more scenarios, and, by doing so, deliver more added value to clients. With the new tagline, Haitai Solar is committed to delivering more value to its shareholders, existing and future partners, and helping the world to achieve the net-zero emission targets as a driver of the global energy transition.

For more information, please visit: https://www.haitai-solar.com/

About Haitai Solar

Haitai Solar is a high-tech enterprise focused on Renewable Energy with five Business Divisions: Photovoltaic modules, Utility Power Plant, Mounting System, Energy Storage, and Hydrogen Energy. Since its inception in 2006, it has been committed to systematically providing more value to global customers and partners.  Haitai Solar has been recognized as Tier 1 Module Manufacturer by BNEF with total global production capacity of 8GW, meanwhile it has also been ranked as Top 10 PV companies in China in terms of  the shipments. As an intelligent new energy provider, Haitai Solar will continue to promote new energy development with both premium quality and technology to lead the green energy revolution.

Media Contact

marketing@htsolargroup.comFacebook: @haitaisolar

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1871955/1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente Energia Economia_E_Finanza Solution provider Haitai Solar Launches IPO solar module provider IPO offerta pubblica iniziale
Vedi anche
News to go
Vaiolo scimmie, vaccinazione al via a Roma
News to go
Auguri a Dustin Hoffman, l'attore compie 85 anni
News to go
Ryanair, nuovo sciopero: ancora disagi
News to go
Guerra Ucraina Russia, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni 2022, Letta: "Calenda? Sua scelta aiuta a vincere Meloni e Salvini"
News to go
Trasporto aereo, Enac: In primi 6 mesi traffico passeggeri 4 volte quello 2021"
News to go
Scuola e covid, presidi bocciano nuove linee guida
News to go
Turismo, Confcommercio: "Tornano gli stranieri"
News to go
Birra, Coldiretti: "Consumi estivi in Italia a +20%"
Elezioni 2022, Letta: "Calenda non ha onorato parola data, grave" - Video
News to go
Elezioni 2022, Calenda e lo strappo con il Pd: "Non mi sento a mio agio"
News to go
Pompei, scoperti nuovi arredi nel parco archeologico
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza