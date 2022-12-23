Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 23 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:50 Tetto prezzo gas, Meloni: "Funziona, successo governo italiano"

20:38 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Russia può aumentare attacchi a Natale"'

20:25 live Manovra 2023, verso la fiducia

19:36 Incendio oggi a Milano, in fiamme tetto palazzo in via Ripamonti

19:33 Tumori, Chiantera (Sigo), 'con pandemia saltati 1,5 mln prestazioni prostata e cervice'

19:27 Covid oggi Piemonte, in ultima settimana 7.710 contagi

19:27 Sparatoria oggi a Parigi, il padre del killer: "Mio figlio è pazzo"

19:27 Viora (Aogoi): "Calo nascite non si combatte con gravidanze in età avanzata"

19:16 Colacurci (Sigo): "Calo nascite preoccupante, serve patto"

18:59 Netflix, verso stop a password abbonamento condiviso

18:58 Cauzione Energia pmi, la risposta Sace al caro bollette

18:35 Qatargate, sequestrati 240mila euro sui conti di Panzeri

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Leading Strength in Safety: GWM TANK to Enter More Markets Globally

23 dicembre 2022 | 15.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BAODING, China, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 23, GWM TANK300 HEV has been awarded the maximum five-star safety rating by the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP).

ANCAP is one of the world's vehicle safety certification authorities that has the strictest standards. The latest testing standard includes ADULT OCCUPANT PROTECTION, CHILD OCCUPANT PROTECTION, VULNERABLE ROAD USER PROTECTION, and SAFETY ASSIST, posing high requirements for safety in a crash and intelligent safety systems. GWM TANK300 had excellent results in the four tests, with scoring rates of 88%, 89%, 81%, and 85% respectively.

"Normally, perceptions for such boxy 4x4s are more focused on the terrain performance. However, GWM TANK300 is able to offer both performance and safety at the same time thanks to great engineering efforts put into the structure and tech level of this beast." said Parker Shi, head of overseas division of GWM.

Based on the global R&D system of GWM, the TANK brand has established a complete R&D system for vehicle safety according to the requirements of the world's strictest standards such as Global NCAP Five-star Rating and Good Rating of ‎IIHS-HLDI in North America. The R&D system includes tests of 124 conditions covering European and American regulations, projects related to NCAP and new energy to ensure the safety of global users.

The TANK brand, as a high-end luxury off-road brand launched by GWM for the new SUV trend, focuses on vehicle safety and has won the admiration of a great number of users with its off-road strengths and splendid style. The global sales volume has exceeded 200,000 since TANK was established in 2021.

The strong product strength of the GWM TANK platform contributes to the surge of global user recognition. As an intelligent professional off-road global platform, the TANK platform provides a strong powertrain, high reliability, and intelligent off-road capacity. These features offer powerful off-road performance, excellent safety, and comfortable driving experiences to users. Meanwhile, the platform can provide various power forms, including ICE, PHEV, and HEV, meeting the diversified power needs of users.

At present, the GWM TANK brand, based on its platform, has a rich diversity of products such as TANK300, TANK500, TANK700, and TANK800. GWM TANK300 has entered the markets of the Middle East, China, and Australia. GWM TANK500 HEV also made its global debut at the 39th Thailand International Motor Expo 2022.

In the near future, the GWM TANK300 and GWM TANK500 will be available in more countries around the world. The GWM also provides higher value and the five-star safest rating driving experience with GWM POER,HAVAL H6, HAVAL JOLION and other models for global users.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1973941/WechatIMG8812.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leading-strength-in-safety-gwm-tank-to-enter-more-markets-globally-301709676.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori ICT ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Altro Economia_E_Finanza Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza has been awarded safety rating maximum been
Vedi anche
News to go
Nordcorea, Seul: "Due i missili lanciati da Pyongyang"
News to go
Covid in Cina, mancano medici: ospedali al collasso a Pechino
News to go
Sparatoria oggi a Parigi, Macron segue la situazione
News to go
Usa, ondata di freddo e gelo con temperature anomale
News to go
Difesa, visita di Crosetto a militari italiani in Ungheria
News to go
Gas, prezzo scende ai livelli pre-invasione Ucraina
Meloni in Iraq, militari donano tricolore con firme e premier si commuove - Video
Ucraina, aiuti Usa a Zelensky: la domanda di Vauro - Video
News to go
Ucraina, squadra Zelensky lavora a piano di pace insieme ad Europa
News to go
Meloni in Iraq, il messaggio ai militari italiani
News to go
Natale, sequestrati dai Nas tonnellate di dolci e pescato
News to go
Lavoro, uno studente su 5 è attratto da mestieri tecnico-pratici
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza