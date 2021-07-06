Cerca nel sito
 
Leading technology suppliers join forces with Flashnet to brighten Brussels, the EU capital, with a city-centric smart lighting solution

06 luglio 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BRASOV, Romania, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brussels chooses to appoint an integrator to test and approve a group of interoperable suppliers for the city's smart ambitions and Flashnet's inteliLIGHT is a part of it. 

Flashnet, inteliLIGHT: a city-centric smart street lighting solution in Brussels

Decrease in energy waste, reduced carbon emissions, minimized maintenance and operational costs are all important benefits provided by most smart street lighting providers, but Brussels has decided to go beyond all that and adopted a strategy guided by both its needs and future smart integrations.

Sibelga, the utility grid operator in Brussels, has excluded the idea of being dependent on a single supplier. Together with ENGIE and the city of Brussels, they opted for interoperability, both hardware and software: an ecosystem of different technologies that cooperatively improves the efficiency, security and sustainability of the city, giving Brussels the functionality it needs without compromising the competitive landscape.

This level of diversity will most probably bring more value for money to the municipality and also encourage innovation and ensure long-term availability.The entire system will be better adapted to different local conditions, which can improve general functionality and even minimize operational costs. 

"We are proud that our unique interoperability approach was recognized by Sibelga and the city of Brussels. Besides proven functionality and security, inteliLIGHT is compatible with diverse IoT communication technologies and integrates seamlessly with other city systems," said Mr. Lorand Mozes, CEO at Flashnet.

Mr. Mozes's opinion is that inteliLIGHT's availability to communicate over NB-IoT was also one of the solution's main arguments (carrier-grade security and reliability). Together with other hardware suppliers like Schreder or the Beezeelinx CMS software, the smart street lighting control solution produced by Flashnet will provide Brussels with real-time communication and will ensure a much-needed framework for privacy and trust that facilitates responsible access to data.

With smart city integrations in mind, it is safe to say that the EU capital is seeing the big picture by strategically planning for the future. Together with all the visionary suppliers involved in this project, Brussels is setting an example for other European cities in terms of intelligent management of its energy resources.

Flashnet is a tech company with worldwide operations, creating and implementing intelligent systems for smarter cities and better infrastructure. (www.flashnet.ro)

Sibelga is the distribution network operator for electricity and natural gas in the 19 municipalities of Brussels. (www.sibelga.be)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1556238/Flashnet_inteliLIGHT.jpg

