Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 20 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 11:06
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:00 Telefonate a raffica per truffa Amazon, nessuno riesce a fermarle

10:39 Corea del Nord: "Lanciato missile in simulazione attacco nucleare"

10:19 Covid Italia, Gimbe interrompe report settimanale

10:09 Golar Tundra a Piombino, Urso: "Con rigassificatori azzerata dipendenza da Russia"

09:38 Ucraina sotto attacco Russia, colpite regioni Donetsk e Zaporizhzhia

09:37 Credit Suisse e Ubs, crollano azioni dopo salvataggio

09:26 Carburante, prezzi benzina e gasolio in calo oggi in Italia

07:53 Pnrr, con decreto impresso da esecutivo cambio di rotta importante su governance

07:28 Cina-Russia, Xi a Mosca da Putin: "Ecco il piano per la pace"

00:02 Cina-Russia, Xi da Putin: il piano di Pechino per la crisi ucraina

23:27 Inter-Juve 0-1, Inzaghi non ci sta: "Gol inaccettabile"

23:14 Barcellona-Real Madrid 2-1, Kessie decide il Clasico

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Leading the Trend of Pickup Trucks, a New GWM PICKUP Model debuts in the Middle East

20 marzo 2023 | 08.23
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BAODING, China, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 15th, GWM held a GWM Brand Model Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. GWM officially launched its new global pickup model POER KINGKONG in the Middle East market.

At the press conference, the person in charge of the Middle East market of GWM detailed the global development achievements and highlights of GWM PICKUP to local media and guests. POER KINGKONG, as the latest global model of GWM PICKUP, debuted in Saudi Arabia. It features an upgraded design and performance.

POER KINGKONG adopts a large grille, a new style of headlamps, and more three-dimensional lines, creating a stylish and dynamic visual effect. As for the power, it is equipped with a 2.0T engine and a 6-speed manual transmission. This power system is efficient and reliable, which can meet the driving needs of consumers under different road conditions.

"POER KINGKONG inherits the classic tough style of GWM PICKUP and strong performance. These advantages can better meet consumers' needs in different scenarios. This undoubtedly demonstrates the strength of GWM PICKUP," said a senior representative of a distributor after experiencing the vehicle.

Pickup trucks are GWM's earliest export models to the international market. To meet the differentiated needs of different markets around the world, GWM has launched multiple models of Pickup, such as GWM POER, POER KINGKONG, and POER SHANHAI. Up to now, more than 2 million GWM PICKUP trucks have been sold worldwide, making them the best partner for users with reliable quality.

GWM POER, as a high-end intelligent model under GWM PICKUP, has been launched in over 50 countries, including China, Australia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, and has achieved sustained sales growth. According to the latest report released by GWM, the global sales of GWM POER in February this year reached 12,882, and its cumulative global sales have exceeded 400,000 units since its launch just over three years ago.

GWM POER has also won a number of authoritative awards for its outstanding quality. It received a five-star Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) safety rating. In the South African market, GWM POER won the "Light Commercial Newcomer Vehicle of the Year" award and quickly ranked among the top ten in the market segment. In Chile, GWM POER has been recognized by the market and users, and won the "Best Pickup of the Year" award by MT Online, a local professional automotive media.

In the future, GWM PICKUP will be committed to constantly creating smarter and safer models and continuing to expand the product lineup in the global market. POER KINGKONG is expected to be launched in multiple markets this year, providing consumers with more personalized pickup truck choices.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035846/Leading_the_Trend_of_Pickup_Trucks__a_New_GWM_PICKUP_Model_debuts_in_the_Middle_East.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leading-the-trend-of-pickup-trucks-a-new-gwm-pickup-model-debuts-in-the-middle-east-301775817.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Middle East market pickup Model debuts GWM held New GWM
Vedi anche
News to go
La "visita di lavoro" di Putin a Mariupol
News to go
Inflazione, Unimpresa: 7 famiglie su 10 al discount per risparmiare
News to go
Trump: "Martedì mi arrestano. Scendiamo in piazza"
News to go
Festa papà, Papa: "San Giuseppe sia il loro modello"
News to go
Aeroporti, la classifica dei migliori al mondo
News to go
Siccità Italia 2023, Musumeci: "Guardare a Israele per ridurre sprechi"
News to go
Ue, cala ancora aspettativa di vita ma Italia è in controtendenza
News to go
F1, conto alla rovescia per seconda prova Mondiale
Meloni a Congresso Cgil, 'Bella Ciao' accoglie premier - Video
Mandato d'arresto per Putin, ecco le accuse - Video
News to go
Champions League, derby italiano nei quarti di finale
Meloni al Congresso Cgil, tiepido (e storico) applauso - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza