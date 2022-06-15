Cerca nel sito
 
Leading Web3 Platform Vatom Partners with Premiere Music Experiences Company elrow to Unlock the Future of Fan Experiences, Announces International Expansion

15 giugno 2022 | 14.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Collaboration will bring immersive Web3 experiences to music festival attendees.

BARCELONA, Spain, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vatom™, a leading Web3 company based in California, today announced its newly formed partnership with preeminent entertainment events brand elrow to usher in the new frontier of music experiences for fans across the world. Underpinned by the company's international expansion, Vatom Europe will operate out of Barcelona, Spain and enable personalized fan engagement and unforgettable experiences for event attendees virtually and in real life. Vincenc Marti, current elrow president and board member, will take role of Managing Director for Vatom Europe.

"We love the idea of offering personalized experiences and awards to our most special fans of our shows through leveraging innovative technology such as Vatom's," said Juan Arnau Jr., CEO and founder of elrow.

"Given elrow's status as a global powerhouse of music experiences, we felt they were the perfect partner to embrace Web3 innovations and further-scale Vatom's metaverse platform internationally," said Eric Pulier, founder and CEO of Vatom.

The strategic partnership follows its first collaboration with elrow Town Madrid last month which had over 35,000 attendees. Using Vatom's cross-chain, NFT-focused digital wallet, accessible through the festival app, fans unlocked free, collectible NFTs and participated in an augmented reality (AR) egg hunt on festival grounds to gain access to exclusive offerings. Approximately 50,000 Vatom Smart NFTs and 500 AR eggs were distributed during the festival.

"When we first introduced the elrow family to Vatom technology, the fan response far exceeded our expectations," said Vincenc Marti, Managing Director of Vatom Europe." There is clearly a huge appetite for the immersive virtual experiences that Vatom enables"

Vatom's European expansion will significantly contribute to its business growth as well as to the local economy in Barcelona and plans to continue building its presence throughout Europe.

Vatom's Web3 platform technology will be integrated into elrow's vast event slate across Europe and the USA. Festival attendees can experience its activations throughout the year including Ibiza, London, Holland, Amsterdam, Croatia, New York, and San Francisco.

To celebrate the partnership, Vatom and elrow are hosting a press event at the elrow House on June 16, 2022, at 17:30 CET. Media interested in attending contact Rosa Santos Romero, rosa.santos@elrowfamily.com, +34 673 052230 / +34 661 497551.

More information:  www.vatom.com / www.elrow.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1840494/elrow_Family_and_Vatom.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1840495/elrow_Family_and_Vatom_2.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza