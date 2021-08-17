Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 17 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 19:36
comunicato stampa

LEAP Commerce, the award-winning eCommerce enabler and brand partner in Asia Pacific

17 agosto 2021 | 14.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SINGAPORE, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2016, LUXASIA has been on a journey of Digital Transformation. As part of this journey, LUXASIA has incubated and built one of the leading eCommerce enablers in the region. Its remarkable track record has been recognized by Forrester in its Q4-2020 research report and multiple awards won over the last few years.

As an end-end eCommerce enabler, LEAP Commerce partners more than 70 brands today across Asia Pacific, powered by a team which is widely regional, yet deeply local

Today, LUXASIA announces the incorporation of LEAP Commerce, a fully-owned subsidiary that will continually shape the eCommerce enabler ecosystem in Asia Pacific. The business grew more than 40X with zero customer-churn in 4 years, gleaning valuable lessons from enabling 70+ brands across multiple categories regionally. Now, it is poised to take full advantage of the eCommerce acceleration in 10 markets - Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, Hong Kong, India, and Australia.

LEAP Commerce offers end-to-end eCommerce enablement solutions covering all digital channels - online marketplaces, mono/multi-brand sites, and social commerce. Its integrated services span strategy, multi-channel store creation & operations, performance marketing, supply chain management including regulatory and importation, demand-planning, data analytics, and customer service.

LEAP Commerce is already the market leader in Beauty and Toys, and a leading player in FMCG and fashion accessories, having partnered the likes of SK-II, Benefit, LEGO, Hasbro, Dettol, Durex, and Ray-Ban. For further growth, it aims to deepen its reach into Electronics, Mother & Baby and niche Fashion. Powered by a robust team which is widely regional yet deeply local, with 70+ eCommerce talents and 200+ support talents in local offices and managed warehouses, LEAP Commerce is confident of delivering both commercial results and consumer delight for brands.

What differentiates LEAP Commerce is how it conscientiously upholds the nuances of its partners' branding across digital formats, given its roots in LUXASIA. Satyaki Banerjee, LEAP Commerce Managing Director affirms, "We ensure that brand ethos is well-represented in the online world while pursuing exponential eCommerce and social commerce growth, as evidenced by our 100% brand retention to-date." Furthermore, backed by LUXASIA, the firm enjoys an enviable degree of financial stability despite being a start-up. On this, Dr Wolfgang Baier, LUXASIA Group CEO and LEAP Commerce Board Director emphasizes, "The establishment of LEAP Commerce as a focused and self-standing entity gives all brands a steady confidence and a peace of mind that we will grow with them today, tomorrow, and far into the future."

Contact

Brynner Janantobrynnerjananto@luxasia.com+65-64888928/+65-9856-7597 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1595980/As_end_end_eCommerce_enabler_LEAP_Commerce_partners_70_brands_today.jpg 

