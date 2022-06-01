Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 12:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:52 Renzi torna alla carica contro i giudici di Firenze: "Li denuncio di nuovo"

12:47 Orlando: "Tem diventi nuovo salario minimo"

12:40 Incidente Roma, morta una donna a Boccea: grave la figlia

12:39 Covid Italia, continua calo ricoveri: -13% in 7 giorni

12:33 esclusivo Russia, ambasciatore Razov: "Aspettiamo risposta Ucraina su bozza trattato pace"

12:25 Benzina e diesel, prezzi in salita: ecco quanto ci costa il pieno

12:22 Gas e prezzo carburanti, così si lotta contro l'inflazione

12:20 Mostra Venezia, Catherine Deneuve Leone d'Oro alla carriera

12:04 Caparvi (Umbria Energy): 'Mobilità sostenibile apprezzata da cittadini Terni'

12:04 Vigolo (Acea): 'Terni esempio di come va messa in pratica l'innovazione'

12:03 Gola (Acea): 'Da Terni lanciamo Innovation Day itinerante'

12:03 Sindaco Terni, 'Innovazione parola chiave per il futuro, al centro le persone'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Learn To Play the Ukulele with Yousician in 10 New Languages

01 giugno 2022 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ukulele by Yousician is delighted to announce that users are now able to learn and play in one of the all-new 10 languages: Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Italian, Portuguese (Brazilian), Russian and Dutch.

In addition to the 11 languages currently available on the platform, Yousician plans to continue to expand its language offering in the future so that more people can play the music they love on ukulele, making it the most globally accessible music learning resource of all time.

Yousician's Ukulele interactive learning experience features proprietary technology that listens to users as they play and provides real time feedback. This means anyone can learn to play, no matter their skill level - and now will able to learn to play in all new languages.

Ukulele app users will also have access to our Spotlight course series featuring two-time GRAMMY-Award winning singer-songwriter Jason Mraz. Mraz's ability to make even the most complex ukulele parts easy makes him the perfect artist to lead this innovative series. Users can learn and play Jason's most popular songs, with tips, tricks and inspirational stories straight from the artist himself! Spotlight courses are like a masterclass, but we actually provide a structured learning path for users to learn and play directly after viewing his course.

Ukulele is an app that makes learning to play the ukulele fun and easy, no matter your skill level. Launched by the #1 music learning platform, Ukulele by Yousician is the globally-loved learning experience, now reimagined for ukulele. In the new standalone app, enjoy an immersive and fully-tailored learning experience designed for ukulele players.

Learn ukulele at your own pace

Progress with step-by-step, interactive lessons, exercises, and video tutorials. Follow your learning path created by real music teachers.

Improve with instant feedback

Play your ukulele while the app listens to you play and gives real-time feedback on your accuracy and timing. Earn rewards, beat high scores, and level up as you learn new skills.

Play the songs you love

Explore thousands of popular songs by your favorite artists, all arranged for ukulele. Pop, folk, and everything in between, you'll find the music you love most. Learn songs together with Grammy award-winning Jason Mraz in the new Spotlight course—only on Yousician.

Notes

Ukulele by Yousician is available for download on iOS and Android devices. Start learning for free with Premium and Premium+ subscriptions available in-app and at localized price points. Upgrade to Premium+ to unlock the full ukulele learning experience, and get full access to all instruments on Yousician and Piano by Yousician apps. Plans start from US$29.99/month or US$139.99/year.

Media Contact:Natasha Weber646-427-1635natasha@yousician.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1828152/Yousician_Ukulele.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1498880/Logo_horizontal_brand_color_Logo.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza play in one ukulele by Yousician ukulele ukulele with Yousician
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Non vogliamo attaccare la Russia"
News to go
Roland Garros 2022, Nadal in semifinale: battuto Djokovic
News to go
Covid, Shanghai esce dal lockdown dopo 2 mesi
News to go
Inflazione record a maggio: +6,9%, ai massimi dal 1986
News to go
Covid Campania, Consiglio di Stato 'assolve' De Luca su Dad
News to go
Roland Garros 2022, impresa di Martina Trevisan: è in semifinale
News to go
Lavrov in Turchia l'8 giugno
News to go
Draghi: "Massimo impatto per sanzioni a Russia da quest'estate in poi"
News to go
Ucraina, Visco: "Guerra peggiora prospettive crescita"
News to go
Anpi, morto presidente emerito Carlo Smuraglia
News to go
Milano, protesi e apparecchi dentali: 5 arresti per corruzione
News to go
Obbligo mascherine e Green pass, le novità
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza