Mercoledì 07 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 23:04
comunicato stampa

Learning Tree Launches New One-Day ITIL 4® Course to Help Professionals Recertify Before June 30 Deadline

07 giugno 2023 | 20.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HERNDON, Va., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Tree International, a global leader in training and certification, today announced the launch of a one-day course for ITIL® 4 practitioners who must recertify before the June 30, 2023 deadline. The company is offering four special virtual events in June to help professionals meet the deadline. The ITIL 4 Practitioner: Service Desk course is accredited and helps ITIL 4 certificate holders renew all of their ITIL 4 certifications quickly and affordably, as well as earn an additional one once they pass the course exam.

"We understand that many ITIL 4 practitioners are searching to not only find the time, but the right course of action to get recertified before the June 30 deadline," said David Brown, CEO of Learning Tree. "As an authorized training provider, we give ITIL 4 practitioners an effective solution to stay up to date with their certification requirements, while demonstrating a commitment to continued education to employers, all in just one day."

The course is designed for technical professionals responsible for providing end users with IT support. The one-day course is led by experienced Subject Matter Experts and offers practitioners a less time-consuming learning path to renew any certification in the ITIL 4 suite. Any person who misses the June 30th deadline will be required to retake the exam for each ITIL 4 certification they hold.

Registration for the ITIL 4 Practitioner: Service Desk (5340) course is now open. For more information and to register, visit https://www.learningtree.com/courses/itil-service-desk/ in the US and Canada and https://www.learningtree.co.uk/courses/itil-service-desk/ in the UK and Sweden.

Upcoming course dates include:

About Learning Tree InternationalLearning Tree International is a trusted learning partner in skill development, training and certification. For nearly 50 years, Learning Tree has been helping individuals and organizations achieve their goals through a wide range of learning solutions. Learning Tree offers a comprehensive portfolio of courses, including ITIL 4, PRINCE2®, AgileSHIFT®, and more. Learning Tree is committed to providing high-quality training that meets the needs of today's workforce. Our vision is supported by a team of instructors and subject-matter experts with real-world experience, who help bring our extensive library of proprietary and partner content to life.

Contact:Brandon FinlenHead of Global MarketingLearning Tree InternationalBrandon_Finlen@LearningTree.com+1 703.789.3222

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/893689/Learning_Tree_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/learning-tree-launches-new-one-day-itil-4-course-to-help-professionals-recertify-before-june-30-deadline-301845371.html

