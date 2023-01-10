Lederne signs with Agillic for more personalised and data-driven marketing communication

Press release, Copenhagen, 10 January 2023

Lederne - The Norwegian Trade Union for Managers and Executives signs with Agillic for more personalised and data-driven marketing communication.

Lederne is a Norwegian organisation for managers, engineers and development of competence, founded in 1910 and currently having 17000 members in over 1200 companies across Norway and abroad.

Lederne aims to look after employee interest and help the employees be on the right track in the modern day labour market. While providing legal assistance, advisory, professional networking & training to their members, Lederne aims to be more personalised in their communication for a better member experience. They were therefore looking for a Marketing Automation platform that could help them improve customer journeys for their members.

With the goal of finding a Marketing Automation platform that could contribute to seamless and automated communication, "Discovery and Design" work has been carried out - a process where Agillic Gold Partner Bas investigated together with Lederne which parameters were important to improve communication.After Discovery and Design, all agreed that Agillic, with its best of breed platform driven by data and insight was the optimal choice of Marketing Automation platform.

Lederne says: “The modern labour market presents many challenges. Demands on how you as a leader do your work are growing. At the same time, companies are demanding more flexibility and mobility. As we are helping our members to overcome professional challenges that are unique to individuals, we want to be more personalised in our communication and do it with a best of breed solution and partners we trust. After the extensive work with Bas, Agillic was the optimal choice of MA platform that will give us what we are looking for moving forward”

Agillic’s COO Bo Sannung says:“I’m excited to welcome Lederne and for Agillic to help them grow both their business and value to their members with personalisation. Norway is one of our priority markets as part of our internationalisation strategy and we are very pleased to see the continuous growth in the beginning of 2023 in the market – both through our direct sales engagement and through our strong partnership with BAS Kommunikasjon.”

For further information, please contact

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 3078 4200

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC

Masnedøgade 22 – Copenhagen – Denmark

Attachments