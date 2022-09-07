Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 07 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 20:16
comunicato stampa

Lesaffre acquires Recombia Biosciences, a biotechnology company specialized in high-throughput genome editing and synthetic biology

07 settembre 2022 | 17.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lesaffre, a global key player in the field of fermentation for nearly 170 years, today announces the acquisition of Recombia Biosciences, a biotechnology company based in the San Francisco Bay Area and founded in 2019 based on technology licensed from Stanford University. This acquisition is the culmination of a strategic partnership initiated in 2020 to leverage Recombia Biosciences' genome-editing technologies and accelerate the development of yeasts for sustainable production of fermented ingredients. The partnership marked Lesaffre's entry into the world of Synthetic Biology, considered to be one of the largest biotechnology opportunities of this decade.

Over the past two years, Recombia and Lesaffre have joined forces to design and develop new innovative yeast strains and to optimize the production of several biosourced ingredients and biofuels.

Recombia Biosciences will be docked to the Lesaffre Bioengineering Center of Excellence, a major department of the Lesaffre Institute of Science and Technology, the company's corporate R&D entity made of almost 200 very passionate, international researchers. 

For Lesaffre, the acquisition of Recombia Biosciences is part of a comprehensive strategy to invest heavily in research and development to unlock the full potential of micro-organisms, such as yeast or beneficial bacteria.

"With the acquisition of Recombia Biosciences, we are enriching the group's portfolio of cutting-edge technologies to accelerate innovation in yeast development and production, and we are surrounding ourselves with new talent that we warmly welcome. Innovation is part of Lesaffre's DNA. This acquisition is a perfect illustration of Lesaffre's mission: working together to better nourish and protect the planet," says Brice-Audren Riché, Lesaffre's CEO.

Recombia Biosciences will keep its name and will continue to grow dynamically at its location in Brisbane, California. At this stage, Recombia Biosciences' main mission will be to exploit its high-throughput genome editing and synthetic biology technologies to benefit the diverse businesses of Lesaffre. The future direction of Recombia's scientific and technology programs will be jointly defined by a specific Lesaffre-Recombia Board chaired by Recombia cofounder Lars Steinmetz.

Founded by Justin Smith, Bob St.Onge and Lars Steinmetz, Recombia Biosciences licensed its core technologies from Stanford University. These technologies are unique and based on techniques that increase the efficiency of genome editing and enable very high-throughput strain engineering.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1893480/Lesaffre_Recombia_Biosciences_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1893481/Lesaffre_Recombia_Biosciences_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1893482/Lesaffre_Recombia_Biosciences_3.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1893479/Lesaffre_Logo.jpgPDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1893483/Lesaffre_Recombia_Biosciences.pdf

Contacts:

Jean-Clément Vergeauj.vergeau@Lesaffre.com

Sandrine Verres.verre@lesaffre.com

Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza partnership marked Lesaffre's Lesaffre acquires Recombia Biosciences compagnia company
