Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 09 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:15
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:41 Camera, Rampelli e la battaglia contro l'inglese in Aula - Video

16:33 Midterm Usa 2022, "Trump livido per risultati, ha urlato contro tutti"

16:31 Nel 2050 2,3 mln italiani con demenza senile, per esperti è emergenza

16:26 'Lol: Chi ride è fuori', Prime Video svela concorrenti terza stagione

16:25 Covid oggi Calabria, 566 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 9 novembre

16:24 Quando Bush volle incontrare Falcone, il ricordo del giudice Balsamo

16:22 Covid oggi Lazio, 2.641 contagi e 3 morti: a Roma 1.458 casi

16:18 Volpetti (Philip Morris): "Iqos Iluma è tecnologia innovativa"

15:57 Spazio, Mimit conferma: "Urso sarà a ministeriale Esa a Parigi"

15:43 Migranti, Meloni: "Governo rispetta regole, divieto Ong è legittimo"

15:24 Ucraina, Russia si ritira da Kherson: l'annuncio

15:18 Camera, Tremonti eletto presidente della commissione Esteri

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Leschaco selects WAVE BL to power its all-digital House Bills of Lading

09 novembre 2022 | 14.29
LETTURA: 3 minuti

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking another step forward in a trend that has been transforming the shipping industry, Leschaco, a global logistics service provider with more than 140 years of experience, has decided to digitize its House Bill of Lading (HBL) transactions. To do so, it has partnered with WAVE BL, a leading provider of secure digital document solutions.

In a typical digital HBL transaction, Leschaco receives a Master Bill of Lading (MBL) on the WAVE BL platform and then issues multiple House Bills of Lading (HBLs) to each exporter in the transaction. These, in turn, receive their HBLs and transfer possession to the importers. Each importer surrenders its HBL to Leschaco, and Leschaco surrenders the MBL.

Because each eBL transfer is performed digitally within minutes on the WAVE BL platform, entire document transactions can be completed in hours rather than the multiple weeks that paper-based transactions can require. Part of the simplicity of these transactions' stems from the fact that WAVE BL allows all parties to connect on a single, unified network.

Leschaco's move to digital BLs was prompted by the unreliable nature of paper BLs, particularly during periods of instability. Courier delays had been holding up cargo releases and financing processes, and the tendency of paper BLs to be lost or misplaced had long been a pain point for customers. In adopting WAVE BL's electronic BLs, Leschaco was able to eliminate these inefficiencies as well as benefit from WAVE BL's anti-fraud safeguards and outstanding customer experience.

Digitization is rapidly transforming the global shipping industry. Leschaco's pioneering use of electronic House Bills of Lading – one of the first in the industry – is a further demonstration of how digitization can replace every type of paper-based communication.

WAVE BL's CEO, Noam Rosenfeld, adds: "Leschaco's use of electronic HBLs is an exciting milestone. Digital is the direction the industry is going in, and we're proud to offer a solution that's easy to use and tailored to the industry's needs. One of our top priorities is making the transition to eBLs as easy as possible, with full support along every step of the way." Constantin Conrad, CDO of the Leschaco Group added: "Fast and secure transport of commercial documents is an essential part of the supply chain. Digitalization is becoming more and more important. Leschaco was therefore looking for a digital solution and selected WAVE BL as our provider. The Leschaco eBL solution will increase our customer satisfaction and make our documentation more efficient and sustainable."

About Leschaco

The Leschaco Group is a traditional, owner-managed logistics service provider and offers intercontinental logistics solutions for sea and air freight as well as contract logistics and tank container operations. As a proven partner for leading companies in plant construction and mechanical engineering, automotive, chemical, and related industries, producers of consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals. Leschaco offers comprehensive logistics solutions from one single source. Our globally standardized IT environment guarantees the required high process transparency. The company was founded under the name of Lexzau, Scharbau by Wilhelm Lexzau and Julius Scharbau in Hamburg in 1879. Today the group comprises 73 own offices, employing around 2,600 people in more than 23 countries worldwide. This network is supported by a carefully selected network of agents. The companies' headquarters are in Bremen.

For more information, visit https://www.leschaco.com/

Media Contact:Ms. Ulrike-M. von Bargen-ZirwenHead of Corporate CommunicationsUlrike.vonBargen-Zirwen@leschaco.com

About WAVE BL

WAVE BL is a blockchain-based digital platform that facilitates the traditional process for transferring original paper documents electronically. The patented proprietary solution enables instant, encrypted, and authenticated transfer of Bills of Lading and other unique digital documents. WAVE BL's platform is designed to meet the needs of every member along the supply chain, from the smallest importer to the largest shipping carriers and banks. 

For more information, visit www.wavebl.com

Media Contact:Ms. Ilan WeissVP Marketingilan.weiss@wavebl.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1942804/WAVE_BL_Leschaco_logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leschaco-selects-wave-bl-to-power-its-all-digital-house-bills-of-lading-301673006.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Altro Meccanica Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza fornitore d'accesso service provider Taking another step forward House Bills of Lading
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus tv, risorse disponibili fino al 12 novembre
News to go
Bari, violenze su un detenuto: arrestati 3 agenti accusati di tortura
News to go
Migranti, Ocean Viking punta verso la Francia
News to go
Terremoto Marche, forte scossa al largo della costa pesarese
News to go
Midterm Usa, Repubblicani in vantaggio alla Camera ma nessuna 'ondata rossa'
News to go
Clima, accordo Ue su riduzione gas serra del 40%
News to go
Governo, incontro Meloni-sindacati: i temi sul tavolo
News to go
Incendi, 3 arresti a Frosinone
News to go
Navigator, presidio sindacale a Roma: "Serve soluzione strutturale"
News to go
Milano, muore a 14 anni investito da tram: sequestrate telecamere
News to go
Pnrr, Ue versa seconda tranche Italia
News to go
Lavoro, Italia intrappolata nella precarietà
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza