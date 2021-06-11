Less Salty, More Savory: Angel Yeast Reduces Global Sodium Intake with Yeast Extract Range

SHANGHAI, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast Co., Ltd ("Angel Yeast"), a listed high-tech yeast company in China, made a splash at the 24th Food Ingredients China, one of the largest trade shows in the field of food additives and ingredients.

At the event, which took place from June 8 to 10 in Shanghai, Angel Yeast presented a series of innovative results that represent a new trend in the industry's development. Among all the items on display, the yeast extract ("YE") solutions range garnered most attention.

With more than 20 years of R&D, Angel Yeast has played a leading role in popularizing a range of innovative YE solutions that enhance taste and help reduce sodium intake. Angel Yeast's YE is derived from natural, nutritional fresh yeast and pack a magic flavor explosion — making it the ideal replacement for traditional umami enhancers such as MSG.

High sodium consumption can lead to high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke. In a bid to cut back sodium intake around the world, WHO Member States have agreed on a global target to drive down salt intake by 30 percent by 2025. In turn, food innovators are being challenged to continue delivering taste while lessening their reliance on sodium — and yeast extract is fast becoming a game-changer in the modern food industry.

"Angel Yeast's Yeast Extracts provide mature, effective low-sodium flavor-enhancement solutions for soy sauce, instant noodles, mustard tubes, puffed snack foods, meat products and more. With proven reductions in salt and more flavor than other products in the market, we truly believe our yeast extract will play a significant role in helping the WHO cut down global sodium intake," said Li Pei, Technical Director of Angel's YE.

The Angel Yeast team has developed a comprehensive set of industrialized technologies for yeast strain breeding, high-efficiency fermentation, compound enzymatic hydrolysis, and salt reduction without flavor reduction.

Already sold in the Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America, Angel Yeast's YE range includes natural food seasoning innovations that are suitable for a diverse array of food applications. The company has a Basic YE in both powder and paste forms, as well as Umami solutions, which are ideal for those seeking clean label alternatives to sodium and MSG. Meanwhile, the Mouthfulness YE offers a pleasant and stimulating mouthfeel, and the Flavor YE delivers specific notes of soy sauce, chicken, beef, and more for seasoning and flavoring manufacturers.

The company also produces AngeoPro, an innovative protein source solution for vegans and vegetarians. Ideal for plant-based foods, AngeoPro contributes to taste enhancement and boosts nutrition while masking off-flavors.

Through its YE range, Angel Yeast has revolutionized the food seasoning industry — using new ingredients to transform traditional seasonings and support the world in achieving its global salt reduction goal. With the goal to make the world "Less salty, more savory" and perfect the art of taste, Angel Yeast's YE is the ideal solution for modern food innovators.

About Angel Yeast

Founded in 1986, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd specializes in the production of yeast and yeast derivatives. Its product range includes baker's yeast and ingredients, Chinese dim sum and seasoning, savory yeast extract, human health, animal nutrition, plant nutrition, distilled spirits and biofuels, microbial nutrition and enzymes. At present, Angel Yeast has 11 international advanced production bases in China, Egypt and Russia, and provides products and services for more than 150 countries and regions globally.

