LexisNexis recognizes the world's outperforming companies with its "Innovation Momentum 2022: The Global Top 100" report

The first patent-based report to measure short-term innovation momentum, highlighting innovators with exceptional technological relevance for the future.

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To uncover forward-thinking patent development and spotlight true technological contemporaries across industries, LexisNexis® Intellectual Property Solutions has released its inaugural report "Innovation Momentum: The Global Top 100" that enables companies to benchmark the dynamics of their own innovative strength against their peers.

Industry innovation rankings have historically measured patent portfolio sizes combined with other selection criteria like patent filing rates to uncover the front runners in patent development. These approaches are flawed, often omit small start-ups with early disruptive innovation and over-rank on mature technology fields dominated by multinationals.

The new, unique methodology used in this report captures the Innovation Momentum of the last two years and recognizes patent owners with exceptional technological relevance for the future and those outperforming their peers. Innovation Momentum rewards organizations with well-maintained patent portfolios while recognizing highly specialized technology drivers with exceptional relevance in their focus areas.

This inaugural 2022 report uncovers themes around the current most pressing global challenges and reveals industry and geographic views of companies leading in Innovation Momentum. In addition, the best-performing innovators from academia and public research are recognized and placed in the context of their peer groups.

The most pressing global themes of our time are the biggest drivers of innovationThe industries most represented in the Top 100 almost directly reflect the most pressing global issues, such as the global pandemic and an emphasis on our world's continued digital transformation.

Innovation in the world's regionsThe industry sector and regional distribution of the Top 100 reveal insights into the areas with exceptionally high innovation momentum over the past 2 years.

Commenting on the release of the report, Marco Richter, Global Head of Product & Customer Success, LexisNexis® Intellectual Property Solutions, said:"The Innovation Momentum report is a continuation of our commitment to bring clarity to innovation. We are grateful for all the companies on the Top 100 list, as well as the academic & public research innovators. They are making tremendous contributions to advancing technology and solving the challenges of our time."

LexisNexis Innovation Momentum Report utilizes market-leading innovation analytics platform, LexisNexis® PatentSight®, and the patent quality indicator, Patent Asset Index™, to measure the technology relevance of a patent portfolio, highlighting those which have increased significantly or have been well maintained. To learn more about the methodology and to access the report, visit https://go.lexisnexisip.com/innovation-report-2022.

