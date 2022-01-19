Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 20 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 00:16
comunicato stampa

LexisNexis recognizes the world's outperforming companies with its "Innovation Momentum 2022: The Global Top 100" report

19 gennaio 2022 | 14.00
LETTURA: 4 minuti

The first patent-based report to measure short-term innovation momentum, highlighting innovators with exceptional technological relevance for the future.

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To uncover forward-thinking patent development and spotlight true technological contemporaries across industries, LexisNexis® Intellectual Property Solutions has released its inaugural report "Innovation Momentum: The Global Top 100" that enables companies to benchmark the dynamics of their own innovative strength against their peers.

Industry innovation rankings have historically measured patent portfolio sizes combined with other selection criteria like patent filing rates to uncover the front runners in patent development. These approaches are flawed, often omit small start-ups with early disruptive innovation and over-rank on mature technology fields dominated by multinationals.

The new, unique methodology used in this report captures the Innovation Momentum of the last two years and recognizes patent owners with exceptional technological relevance for the future and those outperforming their peers. Innovation Momentum rewards organizations with well-maintained patent portfolios while recognizing highly specialized technology drivers with exceptional relevance in their focus areas.

This inaugural 2022 report uncovers themes around the current most pressing global challenges and reveals industry and geographic views of companies leading in Innovation Momentum. In addition, the best-performing innovators from academia and public research are recognized and placed in the context of their peer groups.

The most pressing global themes of our time are the biggest drivers of innovationThe industries most represented in the Top 100 almost directly reflect the most pressing global issues, such as the global pandemic and an emphasis on our world's continued digital transformation.

 

Innovation in the world's regionsThe industry sector and regional distribution of the Top 100 reveal insights into the areas with exceptionally high innovation momentum over the past 2 years.

 

Commenting on the release of the report, Marco Richter, Global Head of Product & Customer Success, LexisNexis® Intellectual Property Solutions, said:"The Innovation Momentum report is a continuation of our commitment to bring clarity to innovation. We are grateful for all the companies on the Top 100 list, as well as the academic & public research innovators. They are making tremendous contributions to advancing technology and solving the challenges of our time."

LexisNexis Innovation Momentum Report utilizes market-leading innovation analytics platform, LexisNexis® PatentSight®, and the patent quality indicator, Patent Asset Index™, to measure the technology relevance of a patent portfolio, highlighting those which have increased significantly or have been well maintained. To learn more about the methodology and to access the report, visit https://go.lexisnexisip.com/innovation-report-2022.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional   LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 160 countries with 10,400 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. 

About LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions   LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions brings clarity to innovation for businesses worldwide. We enable innovators to accomplish more by helping them make informed decisions, be more productive, comply with regulations and ultimately achieve a competitive advantage for their business. Our suite of workflow and analytics solutions (LexisNexis® IP Data Direct, LexisNexis PatentAdvisor®, LexisNexis PatentOptimizer®, LexisNexis® PatentSight® and LexisNexis TotalPatent One®) enables companies to be more efficient and effective at bringing meaningful innovations to our world. We are proud to directly support and serve these innovators in their endeavors to better humankind. 

Media contacts Jessica Morel LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutionsj.morel@lexisnexis.com    +1 267-965-1334 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1728761/LexisNexis_Top_100_Innovators.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1728762/LexisNexis_The_Global_Top_100.jpg    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1557011/LexisNexis_Logo.jpg

articoli
in Evidenza