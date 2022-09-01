Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 01 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 15:49
comunicato stampa

Lexogen Introduces RiboCop rRNA Depletion Kit for Yeast - a new library prep kit that enables efficient removal of rRNA and other transcripts

01 settembre 2022 | 15.02
LETTURA: 3 minuti

VIENNA, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexogen, a transcriptomics and Next-Generation Sequencing company announced the release of the new RiboCop rRNA Depletion Kit for Yeast today.

Total RNA is comprised of large amounts of undesired ribosomal RNA (rRNA), which accounts for up to 95 % of all transcripts in an RNA sample. The new RiboCop rRNA Depletion Kit for Yeast enables our customers to sequence what matters most of all by ensuring efficient removal of rRNA. Sequencing reads are focused to RNA of interest which allows more samples to be multiplexed and significantly reduces the sequencing cost per sample.

RiboCop's rRNA depletion technology is based on hybridization of rRNA to specifically designed oligos and removal with magnetic beads. Lexogen has developed a sophisticated algorithm to design specific probe mixes for maximum rRNA removal while keeping unwanted off-target effects at a minimum and preserving unbiased expression profiles. RiboCop is compatible with CORALL RNA-Seq V2 and all standard RNA-Seq library preparation protocols.

RiboCop is well established for  Human/Mouse/Rat rRNA depletion, combined Human/Mouse/Rat rRNA and globin mRNA depletion, and for depletion of bacterial samples. With the most recent addition for yeast samples, RiboCop's species compatibility is further extended and offers researchers working with yeast various benefits:

"We are delighted about this new addition to the RiboCop rRNA depletion family. Yeasts are not only economically important organisms in food manufacturing and nutrition, but some are emerging or existing human pathogens. Many researchers in the field are determined to understand the transcriptomic landscape of these organisms in their entirety. With the release of our Ribocop rRNA Depletion Kit for Yeast, we aim to support researchers in this pursuit and help them push their research further." – says Yvonne Göpel, Product Manager at Lexogen.

Learn more about the benefits of the RiboCop rRNA Depletion Kit for Yeast

Learn more about the benefits of CORALL RNA-Seq V2

Established in 2007, Lexogen is a leading company in transcriptomics, next-generation sequencing, and RNA analysis. The mission of the Lexogen team is to empower their customers with innovative top quality RNA analysis solutions and support, in order to improve health and well-being for everyone and our planet. Lexogen is the leader in 3' RNA sequencing, a technology proven for its efficiency, its robustness, and its sensitivity. Lexogen's portfolio includes innovative kits for true single-cell as well as bulk RNA Sequencing, RNA purification and ribosomal RNA depletion, spike-in RNA variant controls, and metabolic RNA labeling. Lexogen also provides first-class, fully integrated RNA analysis services from experimental design to analytical reporting. Lexogen is a privately held company, headquartered in Vienna, Austria with a subsidiary in New Hampshire, USA.

To learn more, visit www.lexogen.com and follow @lexogen.

Contact person:Amra DedicCommunication and Event ManagerTel.: +43 660 69 66 045Email: amra.dedic@lexogen.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/472869/Lexogen_logo_Logo.jpg 

