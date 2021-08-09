Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 09:48
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:48 Covid Cina, a Wuhan completati test su intera popolazione

09:43 Mareamico: "La Scala dei Turchi invasa da turisti abusivi ma zero controlli"

09:31 Sinner trionfa a Washington, battuto McDonald in finale

09:13 Etna, nuova eruzione: boati sentiti a chilometri di distanza

08:29 Covid, Guardian: Gb vuole far scorta di 210 milioni di vaccini

08:15 Falsi green pass venduti fino a 500 euro, operazione della polizia contro commercio online

07:51 Covid oggi India, oltre 35mila nuovi contagi e 447 morti

07:38 Green pass Italia, quali sono i test validi per avere la certificazione

07:23 Cuomo, si dimette il braccio destro Melissa DeRosa

23:30 Juve ko a Barcellona, 3-0 nel Trofeo Gamper

21:56 Anna Martelli, è morta l'ex concorrente di MasterChef: aveva 74 anni

21:01 Bergamo, 34enne ucciso in strada a coltellate: c'è un fermo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

LG Energy Solution spurs growth in battery industry by hosting 'Battery Innovation Contest'

09 agosto 2021 | 02.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

th

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Energy Solution is opening up a battery competition to public by hosting an international battery contest. Through the event, LG Energy Solution aims to spur active research within the battery industry. The event is open for entry from August 9th until the end of September.

Scholars of universities and research institutes, interested in expanding industry-academia partnerships and a next-generation's innovative technology are welcome to take part and submit their proposals via the official website for 'Battery Innovation Contest.' Participants may also submit their proposals via mobile. (http://www.lgensol.com/kr/index)

Although open to various themes, some of the anticipated topics may evolve around super safe battery, long life cycle, low cost, solid-state electrolyte and next-generation battery.

As for the evaluation of the contest, LG Energy Solution will form a committee of internal experts to assess research proposals based on the originality, marketability of the techniques. The nominated proposals will be individually notified in November.

Nominated universities and research institutions will be granted with up to USD $150,000 of research and development expenses annually, as well as opportunities to exchange technologies by dispatching researchers from LG Energy Solution for at least a year.

"LG Energy Solution aims to do its utmost to lead the battery industry by actively utilizing the outcomes of innovative researches shown from the' Battery Innovation Contest'" said Myung-hwan Kim, Chief Production & Procurement Officer and the head of the battery research center at LG Energy Solution. "The contest will provide various opportunities for international scholars so they can give their best work in battery-related research."

LG Energy Solution has been at the forefront of encouraging active exchanges and fostering the growth of the sector by hosting the 'LG Energy Solution Innovation Forum 2021' via online, for discussions on next-generation batteries with renowned scholars including Nobel laureate in June.

About LG Energy Solution

LG Energy Solution is a global leader delivering advanced lithium-ion batteries for Electric Vehicles (EV), Mobility & IT applications, and Energy Storage Systems (ESS). With 30 years of experience in advanced battery technology, it continues to grow rapidly towards the realization of sustainable life. With over 24,000 employees working within its robust global network that spans the US, Europe, Asia, and Australia, LG Energy Solution is more committed than ever to developing innovative technologies that will bring the future energy a step closer. For more information, please visit https://www.lgensol.com.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Energia Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza hosting Battery Innovation Contest is opening up spurs growth event
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, sale tasso di positività
News to go
Messi, addio in lacrime al Barcellona
News to go
Caldo torrido in arrivo sull'Italia
News to go
Tokyo 2020, bronzo per le azzurre della ritmica
News to go
Tokyo 2020, si chiudono i Giochi
News to go
Estate 2021, più mare che montagna per le vacanze dei politici
News to go
Vaccini Covid, senza prima dose 2,2 milioni di over 50
Caldo estremo sull'Italia fino a Ferragosto
News to go
Esodo, weekend da bollino nero
News to go
"Non mi sono mai sentita una vera star", l'ultima lettera di Carla Fracci
Tokyo 2020, staffetta 4x100: la conferenza di Jacobs, Tortu, Patta e Desalu - Video
Arresto Maria Licciardi, il tentativo di fuga nella notte - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza