Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 12 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 11:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:36 Nobel, Parisi: "Contento di rappresentare l'Italia a Stoccolma alla consegna dei Premi"

13:17 Manovra 2023, dai buoni pasto a stop tassa patente: le novità

12:44 Manovra 2023, Meloni: "Ok a bonus cultura, ma 18app vada a redditi più bassi"

12:29 Sicurezza stradale, Salvini: "Revocare a vita patente a ubriachi e drogati"

12:19 Federproprietà-Censis, 29 fondi e 4 mld investimenti su territori per housing sociale

12:19 Federproprietà-Censis, deprivazione abitativa per 5,9% famiglie italiane

12:19 Federproprietà-Censis, molti under 35 ricorso agevolazioni per acquisto prima casa

12:18 Federproprietà-Censis, per 88,9% italiani propria casa è salubre

12:15 Federproprietà-Censis, boom spesa acqua luce gas per aumento costi energia e materie prime

12:15 Federproprietà-Censis, per 87,2% italiani spazio in casa adeguato a necessità

12:15 Federproprietà-Censis, valore sociale casa rinsaldato da esperienza pandemia

12:14 Federproprietà-Censis, Covid ha spinto riorganizzazione routine e stile di vita in casa

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

LIBERTY Steel USA completes new debt raise

12 dicembre 2022 | 13.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LIBERTY Steel USA has successfully raised a US$40m term loan with Eclipse Business Capital to refinance its existing term loan before its maturity in January 2023.

In addition to the new term loan, LIBERTY Steel USA increased its existing ABL with Eclipse Business Capital from US$125m to US$150m, providing additional liquidity to the business so it can build on strong performance through 2022, including the successful restart of the Georgetown rod mill. 

For H1FY22 (Jan'22-Jun'22) the business recorded a revenue increase of 18% compared to H1 FY21 (Jan'21-Jun'21), while  EBITDA increased by 97% for the same period. LIBERTY Steel USA is on course for its most profitable year as it continues to serve its customers with differentiated products, including from its iconic Red Brand range of wire fencing products.

The refinancing and additional liquidity will enable the business to reinvest in its plants and continue its productivity drive aiming to set world-class standards in its operations. 

Axel Ampolini, Executive Vice President, LIBERTY Steel USA, said: "The successful refinancing of our term loan and the enhancement of our ABL with Eclipse Business Capital off the back of strong results this year shows the growing confidence in the future of our business and concludes our current financing needs."

Martin Battaglia, Chief Executive Officer, Eclipse Business Capital said: "We've been delighted by our partnership with LIBERTY Steel USA and how the improved liquidity and working capital over the last six months has enabled them to capitalize on their excellent brand and product strategy. We've been impressed by their strong performance,  and are confident they will  continue to build their brand and team and continue to deliver strong performance."

LIBERTY Steel Group, part of the GFG Alliance and a leading GREENSTEEL producer, is a global integrated steel business bringing together assets across the steel supply chain, from production of liquid steel from raw and recycled materials through to high value precision engineered steels. With a total rolling capacity of 20 million tonnes, 200+ manufacturing locations globally across 10 countries and employing more than 30,000 people, LIBERTY Steel's furnaces, mills, services centres and distribution sites across the UK, continental Europe, Australia, the United States and China serve demanding sectors such as construction, energy, aerospace, automotive, and infrastructure. LIBERTY Steel is a leader in sustainable industry with a mission to become Carbon Neutral by 2030 (CN30). 

www.libertysteelgroup.com www.gfgalliance.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/liberty-steel-usa-completes-new-debt-raise-301700199.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza term loan before term loan New York LIBERTY Steel USA has successfully raised
Vedi anche
News to go
Spazio, missione compiuta per Artemis 1
News to go
Sparatoria Roma, Procura contesta premeditazione
News to go
Ucraina, Ue cerca accordo su nuove sanzioni contro Russia
News to go
Medvedev: "Stiamo aumentando produzione armi più potenti"
News to go
Maltempo, Coldiretti: da sbalzo termico danni alle colture
News to go
Manovra 2023, al via scioperi e manifestazioni
News to go
Roma, spara durante riunione di condominio: 3 morti e 4 feriti
News to go
Migranti, sbarcati in 400 tra Reggio Calabria e Messina
News to go
Mondiali Qatar 2022, delineate le semifinali
News to go
Ucraina, il Nobel russo Rachinsky: "Guerra folle e criminale"
News to go
Influenza australiana 2022, 943.000 italiani colpiti in 7 giorni
News to go
Sicilia, tratta in salvo escursionista brasiliana dispersa sull'Etna
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza