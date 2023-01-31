Cerca nel sito
 
Libya's FM Mangoush in Rome visit - Tajani

31 gennaio 2023 | 17.31
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text
Libya's foreign minister Najla Mangoush during an April 2021 visit to Rome's foreign ministry

Libya's foreign minister Najla Mangoush will visit a Rome "in early February" her Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani stated on Tuesday in an interview with Libyan TV channel Al-Ahrar.

Tajani told Al-Ahrar that Italy wants to help chaos-wracked Libya develop and to strengthen bilateral cooperation in a range of areas, including the fight against human trafficking and illegal immigration.

Mangoush's visit follows one to Tripoli by Tajani, Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni and interior minister Matteo Piantedosi on Saturday, when Italian major Eni and Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) signed an eight billion dollar gas production deal aimed at boosting energy supplies to Europe.

The deal - the largest single investment Libya's energy sector in over two decades - involves developing two offshore oil fields that will start pumping gas in 2026 and also aims to swell output for the Libyan domestic market.

"Libya is clearly for us a strategic economic partner," said Meloni, who attended the landmark gas deal signing, which she called "significant and historic".

At a joint news conference with Meloni, the head of Libya's UN-brokered but contested national unity government, Abdel Hamid Dbeibah, said Italy would give Libya's coastguard five "fully equipped" boats to help stem the flow of migrants who head for Europe from the chaos-wracked country's shores.

in Evidenza