Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 13 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 01:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:28 Pistoia, trovato morto nel bosco: fermato il figlio

00:02 Ucraina, Russia sta finendo i missili. Zelensky: "Ma può colpire ancora"

00:00 Qatargate, Metsola: "Provo furia, rabbia e dolore"

22:56 E' morto Angelo Badalamenti, firmò colonna sonora di Twin Peaks

21:47 Morto il 're delle sigle dei cartoni', da Mazinga a Jeeg Robot

21:32 Sondaggi politici, Fratelli d'Italia oltre il 30% e cresce M5S

21:15 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 12 dicembre 2022

20:27 Meloni al G7: "Pieno sostegno a Ucraina, avanti con sanzioni contro Russia"

19:54 Multe proporzionali al reddito? Il problema per ora è farle pagare

18:58 Il Papa scrive ai capi di Stato: "Clemenza" per i detenuti in vista di Natale

18:46 Volano i prezzi delle case in montagna, Cortina la più cara ma è boom a Livigno

18:45 Covid legato a tachicardia, rari casi dopo vaccino: lo studio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Life is Good® Goes to Europe with Amazon

12 dicembre 2022 | 19.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Life is Good products are now available in select European countries.

BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life is Good , the original positive lifestyle brand, is now available in Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and the Netherlands through the Amazon marketplace. In response to customer requests, the company explored several channels for distribution overseas and ultimately decided to begin its international expansion via Amazon.

European customers can access the Life is Good store by visiting their country's local Amazon web store where a selection of men's and women's short and long sleeve graphic tees have been tailored to the local interests of each country. Similar to the U.S. market, the assortment will update seasonally to incorporate new styles, maintaining a relevant offering for consumers.

"This is just the first leg of our worldwide adventure. Soon we'll be expanding to the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand as well," said Tom Hassell, President of The Life is Good Company. "We listen to our community and are excited to bring Life is Good abroad through the convenience of Amazon."

Life is Good donates 10 percent of annual net profits to The Life is Good Playmaker Project, helping over 1 million kids in need each year, and this will continue with the sales through these new channels. With primary focus on the U.S. and Haiti, Life is Good Playmaker Project also recently conducted training with child and family service providers from Lviv, Ukraine, a city where over 75,000 displaced children have arrived since the start of the war. Attendees left with the skills needed to help these kids heal from the trauma of war.

Life is Good will be available in Europe starting December 12, 2022 and expand to additional countries later in 2022 and early 2023.

®

Life is Good is the original positive lifestyle brand dedicated to spreading the power of optimism through art and messaging. The company donates 10 percent of annual net profits to The Life is Good Playmaker Project. Through this work, they are able to help over 1 million kids in need each year. Life is Good® is a registered trademark of The Life is Good Company. Visit LifeisGood.com for more details, and follow Life is Good on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok

PR ContactLife is GoodJessica Greenhalgh – jessica@greenhalghpr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1944154/Life_Is_Good__Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/life-is-good-goes-to-europe-with-amazon-301700505.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN62723 en US Altro ICT ICT Moda Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Europa Amazon Europe with Amazon Goes to Europe
Vedi anche
News to go
Pnrr e potenziamento asili nido, strigliata Corte dei Conti su ritardi
News to go
Pa, sindacati: "Da Calderone impegno su indennità amministrazione"
News to go
Qatargate, il Paese del Golfo respinge qualunque coinvolgimento
News to go
Migranti, Tajani a vertice ministri Esteri Ue: "Lavoriamo a piano per Africa"
News to go
Caro energia, von der Leyen: "Prepariamoci per prossimo inverno"
News to go
Mutui, Bankitalia: a ottobre tassi salgono al 3,23%
News to go
Mondiali Qatar 2022, Orsato arbitro della semifinale Argentina-Croazia
News to go
Giustizia, Nordio:"La legge Severino va cambiata"
News to go
Natale, Gdf sequestra migliaia di articoli natalizi non sicuri
News to go
Spazio, missione compiuta per Artemis 1
News to go
Sparatoria Roma, Procura contesta premeditazione
News to go
Ucraina, Ue cerca accordo su nuove sanzioni contro Russia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza