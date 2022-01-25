Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 25 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 13:51
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:46 Quirinale 2022, Paragone: "Parlamentare positivo è merce di scambio, gli servono voti"

13:35 Bus contro negozio a Londra, 19 feriti tra cui bambini

13:24 Variante Omicron e candidato vaccino Pfizer, "al via studio in 18-55enni"

13:07 Quirinale 2022, Pd in subbuglio: "Conte che gioco fa?"

12:22 Covid, sintomi dopo 6 mesi: lo studio

12:21 Covid, morto a Torino bimbo di 10 anni

12:06 Quirinale 2022, oggi vertice centrodestra: ecco nomi per Colle

12:01 Arezzo, incidente sul lavoro: morto operaio 51enne

11:50 Quirinale 2022, muro Letta-Renzi: no a Frattini

11:49 Green pass e viaggi' liberi' in Ue, verso nuove regole

11:19 Covid Russia oggi, 67.809 contagi: record per quinto giorno consecutivo

11:04 Expo Dubai, Leonardo racconta 'The Flying Society'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Lifebit partners with NIHR Cambridge Biomedical Research Centre to launch the CYNAPSE platform for next-generation genomics research

25 gennaio 2022 | 10.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifebit today announces a long-term partnership where Lifebit's technology, Lifebit CloudOS, will power a cloud-based Trusted Research Environment (TRE) to serve as the scalable and secure data management and analysis platform for researchers at the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Cambridge Biomedical Research Centre (BRC).

As one of the leading UK biomedical research organisations, the NIHR Cambridge BRC maintains a secure source of fully consented clinico-genomic data from patients with chronic diseases and cancer. This biomedical data holds huge potential for health researchers to unlock discoveries on disease, supporting recent breakthroughs such as the development of clinical algorithms to guide precision cancer treatments

With the launch of CYNAPSE, the NIHR Cambridge BRC joins a growing number of research organisations who are standing up TREs that make use of Lifebit's pioneering federated technology, designed to take researcher's computation and analysis to where the data resides, to make sensitive biomedical data securely accessible. Other examples include Genomics England and the Hong Kong Genome Institute

This news comes in the wake of an announcement of the DARE UK consortium effort between Genomics England, NIHR Cambridge BRC, Eastern AHSN, Cambridge University Health Partners and Lifebit that will see Lifebit's unique federated technology bridge the TREs of these leading organisations.

"Lifebit is proud to be delivering this next generation federated research platform, which will allow NIHR Cambridge BRC researchers to more effectively collaborate at scale and drive a new wave of connected data here in the UK and globally, accelerating research impact and advancements in patient care." said Thorben Seeger, Lifebit CBDO.

For the full release, click here.

About Lifebit Biotech, Ltd.

Lifebit builds enterprise data platforms for use by organisations with complex and sensitive biomedical datasets. Lifebit's patented federated technology securely unlocks access to biomedical data. From providing Trusted Research Environments for national precision medicine programmes to enabling pharmaceutical companies to discover new drug targets faster, Lifebit empowers customers to transform how they leverage sensitive biomedical data.

About NIHRThe mission of the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) is to improve the health and wealth of the nation through research. We do this by:

NIHR is funded by the Department of Health and Social Care. Its work in low and middle income countries is principally funded through UK Aid from the UK government.

About NIHR Cambridge Biomedical Research CentreBased within the most outstanding NHS and University partnerships in the country, the Biomedical Research Centres are leaders in scientific translation. Located on the Cambridge Biomedical Campus, they receive substantial levels of funding from the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) to translate fundamental biomedical research into clinical research that benefits patients and they are early adopters of new treatments.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1732901/Lifebit.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza long term partnership where Lifebit Cambridge Biomedical Research Centre platform secure data management
Vedi anche
News to go
Quirinale, fumata nera nel primo giorno di votazioni
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Green pass, tabaccai pronti a sciopero contro obbligo
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Nuovi aiuti finanziari Ue"
Quirinale 2022, elettore al voto in ambulanza - Video
News to go
Covid, Oms: "Nuove varianti scontate"
News to go
Caro bollette, le rinunce degli italiani
News to go
Droga, 16 misure cautelari tra Sardegna e Piemonte
News to go
Torino, donne anziane derubate con trucco monetina
News to go
Covid Italia, i presidi: "Ancora caos a scuola"
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Covid Ue, cambiano le regole per gli spostamenti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza