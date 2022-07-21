Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 21 Luglio 2022
comunicato stampa

LIFTE H2 and Burckhardt Compression announce their collaboration for Hydrogen projects

21 luglio 2022 | 08.01
BERLIN, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydrogen infrastructure development company LIFTE H2, head quartered in the US with a German subsidiary, and compressor manufacturer Burckhardt Compression, head quartered in Switzerland, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop a joint offering of Hydrogen solutions to the market.

The combination of LIFTE H2's product and project development services and Burckhardt Compression's technology and global service capability provides differentiated long-term and integrated value for our customers.

LIFTE H2 is implementing advanced product and services roadmaps, coordinated with a campaign of infrastructure projects, and a collaborative business model that provides corporate partners a higher degree of control over their future low-carbon energy needs. When coupled with Burckhardt Compression's outstanding high-pressure high-flow export compressor technology, a differentiated level of infrastructure performance, reliability and cost is deployed into hard to decarbonize applications, advancing the industry towards mass market adoption of hydrogen.

In order to manage the complexity of maturing supply chain level performance and reliability, LIFTE H2 has developed the most advanced digital platform in the hydrogen industry for asset performance management. To advance the value of this platform, Burckhardt Compression is adding their asset specific expertise, machine monitoring, and maintenance capabilities to the overall service offering.

Burckhardt Compression has gained extensive experience and know-how in hydrogen compression solutions over the last several decades, and is continuously developing compression technology for energy & mobility applications. With a history of over 178 years, Burckhardt Compression is maintaining a global manufacturing and service offering, supplying new compression solutions and supporting customers with a full range of services throughout the entire life cycle.

Further information:

Saskia Rusch

Head of Corporate Communications

Tel.: +41 52 261 57 81

Saskia.Rusch@burckhardtcompression.com

Burckhardt Compression AG

Vikki Roberts

Head of Supply Chain Development

Vikki.Roberts@lifteh2.com

LIFTE H2 Inc.

About Burckhardt CompressionBurckhardt Compression is the worldwide market leader for reciprocating compressor systems, and the only manufacturer and service provider that covers a full range of reciprocating compressor technologies and services. Its customized compressor systems are used in the gas gathering and processing, gas transport and storage, refinery, chemical, petrochemical as well as in the industrial gas and hydrogen mobility and energy sectors. Burckhardt Compression's leading technology, broad portfolio of compressor components and the full range of services help customers around the world to find the optimized solution for their reciprocating compressor systems. Since 1844, its highly skilled workforce has crafted superior solutions and set the benchmark in the gas compression industry.

SIX Swiss Exchange: BCHNFurther information at www.burckhardtcompression.com

About LIFTE H2LIFTE H2 was founded in April 2021 to provide full lifecycle hydrogen infrastructure and product development solutions to energy intensive businesses that wish to take control of their hard to decarbonize energy needs. LIFTE H2 accomplishes this by developing, delivering, and operating next generation hydrogen supply chains that deliver cost, reliability, performance, and safety that scales with a comprehensive technology and services ecosystem. LIFTE H2 has deep hydrogen expertise, and a demonstrated track record of successful industry leading product and project development in the hydrogen industry.

Further information at www.lifteh2.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1863228/LIFTE_H2_Burckhardt_partnership_website_LinkedIn.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1640827/LIFTE_H2_logo_Logo.jpg 

in Evidenza