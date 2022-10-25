Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 25 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 10:22
comunicato stampa

LIFTE H2® Attains Comprehensive ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Certifications

25 ottobre 2022 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Hydrogen Customers to Benefit from the Highest Standards of Cybersecurity Excellence

BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LIFTE H2, an industry leader in hydrogen infrastructure development, takes threats to the availability, integrity, and confidentiality of our customers' information seriously. We are pleased to announce that LIFTE H2 has received ISO 27001:2013 and SOC 2 Type 1 certifications.

As the hydrogen industry grows, so do the threats against it. Hackers, terrorists, corporate spies, and other malicious actors are using increasingly sophisticated tools to disrupt supply chains and energy infrastructure around the world. To combat this, LIFTE H2 is working to build reliable, secure, and safe methodologies, always treating cybersecurity as a top priority. By complying with standards established by globally recognized parties, our customers can be certain that LIFTE H2 is following best practices as we move forward in every aspect of our hydrogen operations. Adherence to the standards set by ISO and SOC will help us ensure the consistency of our reportage, the integrity of our platforms, the soundness of our safety protocols, and the security of our clients' data.

"This certification demonstrates LIFTE H2's continued commitment to information security at every level," says CEO Matthew Blieske. "Ongoing and unwavering compliance with ISO 27001 and SOC 2 standards is a demanding process, but one we believe to be essential to our customers' success."

ISO 27001:2013 is an information security standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). System of Organizational Controls (SOC) is a suite of reports generated during an audit; the second tier of examination, SOC 2, attests to the effectiveness of an organization's security processes, oversight, vendor management, and risk mitigation.

LIFTE H2's certifications were issued by A-LIGN, an independent and accredited certification body, based on successful completion of a formal audit process. These certifications are evidence that LIFTE H2 is ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of our customers' information.

About LIFTE H2

LIFTE H2® is a hydrogen infrastructure development company that designs comprehensive operational solutions for customers in Europe and North America. With its expertise in, product development, system engineering, integrated supply chain development, reliability and commercial analysis, operations and maintenance, asset performance management and digital platforms, the LIFTE H2 team can bring unparalleled capability to your next-generation infrastructure projects.

For more information about LIFTE H2, visit https://www.lifteh2.com/.

Media Contact:

marketing@lifteh2.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1927922/LIFTE_H2_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lifte-h2-attains-comprehensive-iso-27001-and-soc-2-certifications-301657310.html

in Evidenza