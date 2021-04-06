Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 00:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:04 AstraZeneca, vaccino e trombosi: Italia aspetta news da Ema

23:45 Omicidio Gentile, morto in carcere il presunto autore

23:09 Covid Sicilia, zona rossa per altri 6 comuni

22:46 Covid Italia, Bassetti: "Picco raggiunto"

22:44 Vaccini in azienda al via: dipendenti vaccinati su base volontaria

22:22 Airaudo: "Miei genitori morti segnalati da un mese per vaccino"

22:03 Superenalotto, nessun 6: jackpot vola a 133,8 milioni

21:47 Denise Pipitone, Twitter contro tv russa: "Vergogna"

21:26 AstraZeneca, Speranza: "Mi fido di Aifa ed Ema"

20:57 Letta: "Renzi? Incontro andato alla grande, ma siamo diversi"

20:30 Vaccino Covid, AstraZeneca sospende test su bambini e adolescenti

20:08 Covid, Toti: "Draghi dia risposte su riaperture"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Lighter, powerful, more intelligent: The next generation of Jimmy Vacuum Cleaner is here!

06 aprile 2021 | 12.34
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's newly released H series vacuum cleaners will be exclusively launching this April on geekbuying.com. Jimmy has scheduled 3 new models under the H series comprising of H8, H8 Pro and the H9 Pro. The H series signifies its patented horizontal cyclone design, this allows reduced suction loss with small air resistance with big air flow. After rigorous testing with different form factors, the upper handle design tends to be more comfortable during use than a side-handling design.

Lighter, powerful, more intelligent: Jimmy H Series Vacuum Cleaner Released.

Highly Intuitive

The Jimmy H series is equipped with smart interactive system to manage your cleaning work intelligently. Jimmy floorhead load sensing technology can recognize different floor types and adjust machine working power for more smart and efficient cleaning. This series continues the consistent design innovation, the battery is still detachable coupled with a user-friendly battery charging design. Jimmy H8 Pro comes with a supporting base, while Jimmy H9 Pro has a standard charging bracket, which is convenient for storage.

Finely Designed

Jimmy H8 Pro is built with a 1.49kg lightweight main machine, as the flagship model of 2021, it comes with a standard 160AW suction, 3000mAh battery with a 70 minutes of battery life (which can be extended to 140 minutes with an extra detachable battery). 4 levels energy-saving control, increased auto-mode configuration, can switch freely between floor and carpet, automatic suction control.

Immensely Powerful

H9 Pro is their latest and the greatest model of the bunch that is one of the most powerful vacuum cleaners in the market currently. In addition to all the basic configuration of H8 Pro, it has added an additional 8x3000mAh set of batteries extending the battery life by up to 80 minutes. Flexible metal tube is more suitable for cleaning the bottom and rear ends of your furniture which can be cumbersome. The 200AW suction, like the 2020 flagship of JV85 Pro, puts Jimmy H9 Pro in the top tier of premium vacuum cleaners.

Jimmy's Expertise

Jimmy specializes in research, development and production of cordless vacuum cleaners with over 25+ years of experience in the vacuum cleaner industry. It is one of the very few in the industry to implement fully automated and operational facility in manufacturing vacuum cleaners among other consumer goods.

www.Jimmy.eu

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1481523/2000x1000_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza side handling design handle design tends after rigorous testing be
Vedi anche
Covid, controlli su bus e treni: ecco come i Nas trovano tracce del virus
Vaccino covid Lazio, Zingaretti: "In farmacia da 20 aprile"
Rasi: "Variante inglese veloce ma vaccini la contrastano"
Canale Suez, Ever Given: video-festa dei 'liberatori'
Fabio Fazio e l'intervista-imitazione a Piero Angela
Calenda: "Nel Pd passano 90% del tempo a parlare di loro stessi"
Domenica In, Belen si commuove: "Sono incinta..."
Vaccino covid, Figliuolo: "In arrivo 2,8 milioni di dosi"
Covid, Speranza: "Campagna vaccinazioni arma fondamentale"
Coronavirus
Vaccini Covid, Lazio attiva i turni di notte a Fiumicino
Festival Under One Sky, il cielo di Riyadh si illumina
Italia's Got Talent, ecco le magie del vincitore Stefano Bronzato
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza