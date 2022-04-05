Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 05 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 15:21
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:30 Covid, Oms: "Ancora effetto Omicron, focolai significativi in molti Paesi"

15:18 Ucraina, Nato: "Ci aspettiamo massiccia offensiva Russia in Donbass"

15:13 Covid oggi Sardegna, 2.631 contagi: bollettino 5 aprile

15:13 Ucraina: Golzio (European Patent Office), 'cda ad aprile su decreto Russia, chiunque potrà copiare'

15:09 Cucchi, agente penitenziaria ex indagato: "Sentenza porta giustizia"

14:52 Lepore: 'Dal Passante di Bologna 140 ettari di verde in più'

14:50 Bonaccini: 'Passante di Bologna dimostra che stiamo lavorando bene'

14:50 Ucraina, 007 Kiev: "Russia prepara messinscena con corpi civili Mariupol"

14:44 Aspi, Tomasi: 'Passante di Bologna primo in Europa'

14:43 Aspi: a Passante Bologna primato europeo innovazione e sostenibilità

14:41 Ucraina: mamma combattente in Donbass, 'Gabriele è vivo, ma io sto male per mio figlio'

14:39 Bper punta sulla previdenza complementare

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Lighthouse Platform Services restructures as Luminae Partners

05 aprile 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminae Partners ("Luminae") is excited to announce today the formation of its specialized team and unique brand identity.  As a newly formed division of Lighthouse Investment Partners, Luminae is positioned to serve sophisticated institutional investors who value comprehensive solutions that simplify investing.  

The Luminae team has longstanding experience as a managed account investor, primarily in hedge funds, servicing Lighthouse. This experience has enabled the team to methodically build a platform to structure investment vehicles, onboard managers, manage daily operations, safeguard assets and oversee risk as a fiduciary for the past 22 years. Within the evolving platform services landscape and as a tailored solutions boutique, Luminae is focused on strategic growth aligned with client needs. 

Luminae, managed by Co-Heads Rob Swan and Joe Aurilio, currently has a team of 40+ professionals servicing approximately $14 billion in platform assets. Luminae's solutions enable clients to invest more efficiently, manage funding and liquidity, and focus on generating returns. 

Rob stated: "While we are establishing a new brand identity, our focus remains on delivering a positive experience for our clients on a daily basis. The dedicated Luminae team includes many longstanding Lighthouse employees and several key new hires. We are proud to have Lighthouse and a core list of institutional clients as our trusted partners." 

"We strive to enhance the experience for the asset owner and manager. This is a natural evolution of our business, and the model is proven in the marketplace. We remain focused on servicing clients, enhancing the platform and growing alongside our clients," added Joe.  

"In a complex and changing world, Luminae's solutions can simplify the investment process and enable clients to focus on enhancing risk-adjusted returns," said Lighthouse Investment Partners CEO and CIO Sean McGould. "The Luminae platform is a key part of our overall strategy." 

About Luminae Partners 

Luminae Partners provides platform services globally to institutional investors. A division of Lighthouse Investment Partners, Luminae offers turnkey solutions customized to client needs. Luminae's platform services approximately $14 billion in managed accounts, sub accounts, and fund investments. The Luminae platform drives scale and mitigates the costs associated with alternative investing. Luminae's risk and notional funding model provides clients with a structure to control funding and liquidity. We are a committed fiduciary and proud of the trusted relationships that we have with our clients.

For more information, please contact: info@luminaepartners.com or visit www.luminaepartners.com 

Media Contacts ASC Advisors: Steve Bruce / Keely Gispansbruce@ascadvisors.com / kgispan@ascadvisors.com (203) 992-1230

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1778840/Luminae_Partners_Logo.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
restructures as Luminae Partners brand identity brand griffe
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news
News to go
Minacce di morte a Di Maio, unanime sostegno mondo politico
News to go
Caso Cucchi, condanna definitiva a 12 anni per due carabinieri
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 4 aprile
News to go
Conte-Calenda, botta e risposta
News to go
Riforma Csm, faccia a faccia Cartabia-maggioranza
News to go
Massacro Bucha, rimpallo di accuse tra Ucraina e Russia
News to go
Caro prezzi, costruttori: "Quasi 30% imprese italiane a rischio collasso"
News to go
Will Smith e lo schiaffo a Chris Rock, le conseguenze
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Ue verso nuove sanzioni contro Russia
News to go
Covid e varianti in Italia, nuova indagine flash
News to go
Lucca, maxi frode fiscale: 16 denunciati
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza