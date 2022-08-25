Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 25 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 15:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:00 Zaporizhzhia, centrale nucleare disconnessa da rete elettrica

15:51 Stenosi coronarica, primo intervento in Europa con stent innovativo

15:45 Ucraina, Di Maio da Zelensky: "Italia non vi abbandonerà" - Video

15:41 Coldplay in Italia, aggiunta quarta data a Milano

15:33 Covid oggi Italia, 23.438 contagi e 84 morti: bollettino 25 agosto

15:20 Elezioni 25 settembre, Renzi sfida Berlusconi: "Pronto a confronto"

15:11 US Open, Djokovic non vaccinato: verso assenza a New York

14:56 Covid oggi Lazio, 1.699 contagi e 4 morti: a Roma 768 nuovi casi

14:46 Palermo ricorda Libero Grassi

14:34 Covid oggi Toscana, 1.025 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 25 agosto

14:31 Covid oggi Sardegna, 613 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 25 agosto

13:49 Gas, "a settembre misure pro imprese. Rigassificatore o nel 2023 sarà emergenza"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

LILYSILK Celebrates 12-Year of Milestones and Growth

25 agosto 2022 | 15.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading silk brand LILYSILK is thrilled to announce that the company is celebrating its 12-year growth during which it has strengthened the brand's identity as a silk garment expert and innovator committed to creating ultra-comfortable and chic womenswear using luxurious silk fabrics.

The new milestone is marked by a reimagined logo featuring a lily crown with two floating letters "S" wrapping around the "I" that symbolizes a women figure. The new curvy icon celebrates feminine beauty illuminating with a silky elegance and heralds a new chapter for LILYSILK as it continues to make the best silk products for customers worldwide.

"It's been an amazing 12 years, thanks to the support from our customers and partners who helped us leap from one achievement to the next. We want to thank you all for being with us every step along the way," says David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK.

This year, LILYSILK built on its classic legacy design while combining upgrades to inspire a new change. The brand launched a new print, Vintage Lily, and a new "Lily White" color. For greater flexibility, LILYSILK has introduced the Silk Oversize Style (SOS) Shirt, with its design emphasizing functionality and sustainability to craft an ultimate "everyday shirt".  LILYSILK also paired up with Mika Ninagawa, a filmmaker and photography icon in Japan, to launch a special summer lineup.

The new designs made an instant splash and were on the go-to fashion list of A-list celebrities, seen worn by Viola Davis. Another stunning piece Rectangular Silk Lily Scarf was also sported by Anne Hathaway at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Beyond its glamour under the spotlight, LILYSILK is also a purveyor of sustainable fashion, spearheading a host of initiatives to cut its carbon footprint and address the environmental challenges in the fashion sector. LILYSILK uses natural premium materials for all its products, including its patent-owned LILYÁUREA™, an extremely skin-friendly and undyed silk fabric that shines with a stunningly bright golden color.

LILYSILK's latest sustainable effort is the partnership with TerraCycle®, a world-leading recycling solution provider, to complete its first Eco-Loop for its business operation in the US. The tie-up is an extension to its Zero Waste Movement designed to recycle and reuse non-donatable fabrics, strengthening its ability to achieve on-demand manufacturing and strong biodegradability for product packaging.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1884467/LILYSILK_Launches_LILYSILK_X_MIKA_NINAGAWA_Crossover_Collection.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1884468/Viola_Davis_Dons_LILYSILK_Deadline_Contenders_Event.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1884469/Anne_Hathaway_Exudes_Effortless_Chic_LILYSILK_During_75th_Cannes_Film.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Moda Altro Economia_E_Finanza world's leading silk brand LILYSILK company compagnia growth
Vedi anche
News to go
Confronto Letta-Meloni, le reazioni dopo 'bocciatura' Agcom
News to go
Auto, extrabonus a chi ha redditi sotto i 30mila euro
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Cane che abbaia di notte, il disturbo va risarcito
News to go
Ancona, sequestrate 70 piante di marijuana
News to go
Scuola, stangata in arrivo: +7% per cancelleria e libri
News to go
Povertà, Eurostat: +20,1% redditi sotto la media e un bimbo su 4 a rischio povertà
News to go
In Italia primo caso di contagio contemporaneo di Covid, vaiolo scimmie e Hiv
News to go
Biden: "Ucraina ha ispirato il mondo"
Paura in autostrada, Tir e auto fanno inversione prima di tunnel - Video
News to go
Draghi: "Italia ce la farà con qualsiasi governo"
News to go
Terremoto, 6 anni fa colpite Amatrice, Accumoli e Arquata
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza