Venerdì 22 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 17:01
LILYSILK Celebrates Sustainable Fashion for Earth Day 2022

22 aprile 2022 | 15.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, is calling on fashion lovers across the world to embrace sustainable fashion for Earth Day 2022. With its mindful approach and zero waste philosophy, LILYSILK is demonstrating that style doesn't have to come at a cost to the planet.

LILYSILK is known for its high-quality silk fabrics, which are sourced from Mulberry trees that require less water than cotton to grow and are kept pesticide-free to protect the soil. Not only are natural fibers biodegradable, but the production process is significantly less energy-intensive than that of synthetic fibers. The brand's innovative fabric, LILYÁUREA™, offers a distinctive golden color and iridescent quality all the while remaining 100% natural.

With its minimalist design philosophy, LILYSILK emphasizes quality over quantity, sticking to classic pieces that can be mixed and matched to suit all styles, aesthetics, and moods. LILYSILK encourages customers to buy smarter and more sustainably by investing in exceptional pieces with true versatility, so that they can be worn for longer and more frequently. An example is the SOS Shirt, the flagship design of LILYSILK's 2022 Spring Collection. This relaxed, contemporary oversized shirt can be paired with a wide range of bottoms and accessories, serving as a core piece in the modern woman's wardrobe.

ILYSILK is also a big proponent of donating instead of discarding. The brand has partnered with TerraCycle® to establish a no-waste recycling program, so that customers can return LILYSILK textiles that are no longer needed. To extend the life of garments, LILYSILK has created a list of care suggestions on its website to help customers keep their silk in fresh, fabulous shape.

"At LILYSILK, we believe in the power of individual contribution to make a difference," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "That's why we have enriched our zero-waste philosophy with concrete initiatives, to empower our customers to take action. Join us in making the world a better, more spectacular place!"

About LILYSILK

LILYSILK is a world-leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacularly as well as more sustainably, driven by its care for its customers as well as the planet. For more information, visit www.lilysilk.com and follow @lilysilk on Instagram and @Lilysilk on Facebook.

