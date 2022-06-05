Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 06 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 05:26
comunicato stampa

LILYSILK Honors World Environment Day with Sustainable Living Initiatives

05 giugno 2022 | 16.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with this year's World Environment Day, the world's leading silk brand LILYSILK is celebrating with zero-waste initiatives to champion a sustainable lifestyle, and contribute to a greener, better world.

"We only have one earth, and it is important that we live in a sustainable manner that is in harmony with nature," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "LILYSILK has always been committed to pushing for sustainable practices and initiatives and we are happy to invite more consumers to take part in it!"

As an important part of LILYSILK's green and zero-waste initiatives, the Free Recycling Program is a long-term project to recycle non-donatable LILYSILK textiles including bedding, apparel, and sleepwear made from silk and cashmere. As of end-April, more than 150 units of material have been collected and recycled. This number is increasing every month.

The spun silk is LILYSILK's other innovative and sustainability initiative. Spun silk is made by twisting short silk fibers obtained from damaged cocoons or waste silk during processing to form yarn. Spun silk is more economical and possesses all the general features of reeled silk. It's soft and silky yet anti-bacterial and anti-allergic, which makes it safe and comfortable enough to wear against the bare skin.

Furthermore, the brand also engages in RE-LILYSILK pillowcase, which recycles surplus silk fabrics. LILYSILK's designers repurpose leftover textiles into pillowcases in a variety of forms and color combinations, transforming them into pillowcases. The RE-LILYSILK initiative allows discarded materials to be resurrected and repurposed into one-of-a-kind, trendy, and useful items.

LILYSILK hosts a variety of programs to encourage people to incorporate sustainability into their daily life. For example, for every order made, customers will randomly receive a product from LILYSILK's "zero waste series", which features products made from leftover materials.

For more information, visit www.lilysilk.com and follow @lilysilk on Instagram and @Lilysilk on Facebook.

About LILYSILK

LILYSILK is a global silk brand established in 2010 that distributes fashion, home, and lifestyle products directly to customers worldwide. The brand crafts products from the finest natural fibers which are biodegradable and take 1 to 5 years to decompose. At LILYSILK, we believe that zero waste makes a difference. We use only 100% natural premium materials and keep our products clean and toxin-free, guiding customers to buy smarter and more sustainably.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1829175/image_1.jpg 

