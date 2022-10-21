Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 21 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 18:25
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:27 Governo Meloni, ministro Università: chi è Annamaria Bernini

18:26 Governo Meloni, chi sono i ministri che devono affrontare la crisi

18:23 Governo Meloni, ministro Cultura: chi è Gennaro Sangiuliano

18:21 Governo, Luca Ciriani: chi è il ministro dei Rapporti con il Parlamento

18:20 Governo Meloni, Mattarella: "Tempi brevi grazie a esito chiaro elezioni"

18:14 Ucraina, Usa: "Impegno incrollabile contro aggressione" ma canale con Russia resta aperto

18:09 Governo Meloni, la lista dei ministri

17:34 Governo, Mauriello (Mi): "Auspico un confronto su fatti e soluzioni, per dare voce dal basso"

17:25 Assalto al Congresso, Steve Bannon condannato a 4 mesi

17:22 Covid oggi Lombardia, 6.803 contagi e 28 morti: bollettino 21 ottobre

17:21 Milano, arrestato baby rapinatore. Radicali: "No a carcere, va aiutato"

17:13 Governo, Berlusconi chiama Draghi: "Grazie per lavoro prezioso"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

LILYSILK Launches 2022 Winter Collection to Let the Holiday Shine Through

21 ottobre 2022 | 15.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, is launching its 2022 Winter Collection on October 21, 2022. This eye-catching new series of designs perfectly encapsulates the holiday atmosphere with wool and cashmere pieces taking center stage in addition to its current extensive collections of 100% silk.

LILYSILK's reimagined renditions of signature styles empowers wearers to shine brightly and step into the spotlight with alluring pieces designed for a season of festive social events, celebrations, and travel. Inspired by the joy and exuberance of the roaring twenties, this collection features chic silhouettes, sheer details and classic colors influenced by the iconic dancers and cinematic screen sirens of the 1920s.

Key New LILYSILK Pieces to Celebrate the Holiday Season in Style

The Armeria Lace Blouse - Graceful and feminine, the Armeria Lace Blouse, crafted in a timeless and tailored silhouette, features delicate lace detailing on the sleeves and a concealed placket for a touch of luxurious, vintage flair.

The Cervina Blouse - An elegant classic ideal for day or night, this luxe pullover blouse is crafted from stretch silk double-georgette for simple sophistication. Effortlessly flattering, the flowing sleeves and fitted cuff highlight the drape of silk white providing a touch of vintage style.

The Aster Dress - A halter neck and open back play into this feminine silhouette which is spliced with 10 momme chiffon for a touch of translucence and movement. This featherlight and flexible midcalf dress allows for graceful swaying from day to night.

The Incana Knit Blazer - The classic blazer just got even more luxe in an elevated and versatile wool knit. Meticulously crafted with a waist tie design that highlights the silhouette, flattering all figures.

The Tarra Stripe Sweater - A timeless turtleneck in deliciously soft, thick-knitted wool designed in a loose-fitting silhouette ideal for layering in cooler weather. The spiral knitting on the collar, hem and cuffs makes this timeless sweater feel extra special.

"The holiday season is finally upon us with so much we're looking forward to. Think glamourous nights out with friends, gatherings with family, chic soirees and confidently stepping out in our most celebratory attire," says CEO of LILYSILK, David Wang. "Wrap yourself in LILYSILK and make this the most wonderful time of the year!"

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1924768/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1924769/2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1924770/3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1924771/4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1924772/5.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1924773/6.jpg

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lilysilk-launches-2022-winter-collection-to-let-the-holiday-shine-through-301653638.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Moda Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza cashmere pieces taking Shine Through center stage Winter Collection
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Erdogan: "Non vedo ostacoli a rinnovo accordo su grano"
News to go
Cagliari, nuovo crollo all'Università
News to go
Migranti, soccorso barchino al largo di Lampedusa: 2 bimbi morti
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Palermo, si allarga inchiesta 'Sorella Sanità'
News to go
Caso Marò, presentato disegno legge per Commissione inchiesta
News to go
Nuovo governo, consultazioni: è la giornata del centrodestra
Energia, Consiglio Ue ha raggiunto accordo
News to go
Droga, blitz polizia Imperia e Sondrio: arresti e sequestri
News to go
Energia, Terna: a settembre consumi in calo del 3,9%
News to go
Amazon, prima causa penale contro le recensioni false
News to go
Spazio, missione europea ExoMars nel 2028
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza