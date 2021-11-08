Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 08 Novembre 2021
20:51
comunicato stampa

LILYSILK Partners with Melissa Rauch to Raise Awareness and Funds for Child Cancer Research

08 novembre 2021 | 16.32
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, a world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live better and more sustainable lives, has signed on as an official sponsor for the inaugural Oscar's Kids Pajama Party. The online PJ Party is organized by actress, producer, writer and Oscar's Kids co-founder Melissa Rauch and Denise Albert of THE MOMS, in order to raise money to fund the vital research needed to find a cure and new treatments for childhood cancers.

The one-hour event brings together top mom influencers for a conversation featuring Melissa Rauch, as well as performances by magicians Penn & Teller and musician Kate Micucci. Inspired by Oscar, a child diagnosed with DIPG who found himself facing incredibly tough days in his pajamas, the PJ party represents the 'superhero' costume that children wear whilst encountering the most unimaginable circumstances. Both Rauch and Albert wear LILYSILK pajamas to show their support for Oscar.

"At LILYSILK, we inspire people to live better and more sustainable lives. We care about people — and this care for one another and the planet is what drives us. Oscar's Kids PJ Party is perfectly aligned with our mission and we are fully devoted to supporting charity work to help children just like Oscar," said Isaac Lee, Brand Director at LILYSILK.

Underpinned by the values of "Innovation for Sustainability", LILYSILK actively seeks opportunities to fulfill its corporate social responsibility through new business models that encourage sustainable lifestyles. In addition to providing pajamas for the event, LILYSILK was inspired by Oscar to develop its own series of kid's silk pajamas. The range is crafted using 100% natural premium materials like Mulberry silk and enhances the comfort of kids in their daily lives — no matter what circumstances they're facing.

ABOUT LILYSILK

At LILYSILK, we want to inspire people to live a better life and more sustainable lifestyle. Our care for one another and the planet is what drives us. "Not all silk is created equal" and our mission is to be recognized as the best silk brand globally.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1681618/Melissa_Rauch_LILYSILK_pyjamas.jpg

 

in Evidenza