Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 21 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 18:09
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:07 Russia, incendio nell'istituto che sviluppa missili: 10 intrappolati

18:06 Monza, 23enne uccide madre a calci e pugni durante lite

18:03 Mafia, fratello piccolo Di Matteo: "Spatuzza? Per noi ergastolo del dolore, non merita libertà"

17:50 Dovizioso: "Bastianini pronto per il Mondiale MotoGp"

17:48 Vino, Ferreri (Coldiretti): 'Sfida è comunicare Italia primo produttore di valore'

17:46 Vino, Postorino: 'Divulgare meglio con un canale equilibrato è utile'

17:38 Ucraina-Russia, Mosca sanziona cittadini Usa: c'è anche Zuckerberg

17:22 Gordini (Mww Group): 'Con Adnkronos per comunicare meglio a operatori e consumatori'

17:18 Puglia eccellenza in digital health, al via Academy in telemedicina

17:17 Cinema, all'asta l'abito di Judy Garland nel 'Mago di Oz'

17:10 M5S, Coltorti: "Zelensky ceda Donbass, Putin non è macellaio"

17:08 Epatite acuta bambini, "nessun legame con il vaccino anti-Covid"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

LILYSILK Releases Its 2022 Summer Collection, "Be the Sunshine"

21 aprile 2022 | 15.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, has released its 2022 Summer Collection, which dives into the new season with the theme "Be the Sunshine".

Inspired by the clash of the natural and industrial worlds, the collection imagines a confrontation between a wild coastline and steel ruins that dot a beach. Drenched by the sun, the sumptuous, blue ocean crashes onto shore, bubbling up to the rusty iron structures left by man. As a result, the collection plays with large volumes and layers, illustrating the clash through the medium of fabric. 

Silk twill is the star material of the 2022 Summer Collection. A highly-textured silk fabric, silk twill features a distinctive diagonal rib pattern and a high thread count, which makes it firmer and more durable than other silks. Combining the utilitarian strength of the twill weave with the natural strength of silk, it is incredibly wrinkle-resistant while providing a soft and smooth touch to the skin.

Two stand-out pieces from the 2022 Summer Collection, the Cedar blouse and the Ajuga top, are available in silk twill. They also come in the collection's core color, royal blue. Inspired by the sea, this regal shade borders sapphire in terms of hue, and is both crisp and mesmerizing. It complements all kinds of complexions and can be paired with a whole host of neutral colors, including black, white, or gray.

Another notable piece from the collection is the Golden Lily silk satin pajama set. The pattern is inspired by the work of William Morris, the renowned British textile designer, and plays with LILYSILK's logo. The result is a stunning combination of lily sketches on a gold silk fabric, which gives off a simultaneously modern and classic feel.

Adhering to its zero-waste philosophy, LILYSILK has also created a series of accessories using surplus materials, including two different eye masks, pouches, and four types of scrunchies.

"Nothing defines summer like sunshine," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "With this collection, the LILYSILK design team has conveyed the warmth and positivity of sunshine through these fabulous designs, patterns, materials, and colors. We hope that our customers will 'Be the Sunshine' and enjoy the season's longer, warmer days with LILYSILK's 2022 Summer Collection." 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1801474/LILYSILK_Releases_Its_2022_Summer_Collection__Be_Sunshine.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Altro Moda Altro Economia_E_Finanza world's leading silk brand with a mission new season LILYSILK Releases Its griffe
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, firmata intesa Italia-Congo per forniture
News to go
Roma, Gualtieri: "Auguri alla città"
News to go
Decreto bollette, da Senato ok fiducia governo
News to go
Auguri Elisabetta, la regina compie 96 anni
News to go
Canone Rai, dal 2023 non sarà più nella bolletta elettrica
News to go
Appalti truccati nel barese, 10 misure cautelari: ai domiciliari il sindaco di Polignano
News to go
Ucraina, Mosca: "Mariupol sotto il controllo russo"
News to go
Ucraina, così la guerra minaccia la sicurezza alimentare
News to go
Morti bianche, Usb presenta proposta di legge per reato omicidio lavoro
News to go
22 aprile Giornata mondiale della Terra
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, ultimo bollettino: contagi e morti
News to go
Usura tra i reati in ascesa nel 2021
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza