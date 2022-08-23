Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 23 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 16:57
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:05 Elezioni politiche 2022, Conte contro Meloni: "Politica irresponsabile"

17:00 Santoro lancia start up e offre lavoro: "'Mondo Nuovo' contro il conformismo"

16:32 Covid, lo studio: variante Centaurus più pericolosa

16:23 Covid oggi Italia, 35.360 contagi e 134 morti: bollettino 23 agosto

16:15 Ucraina, riparte il campionato: rifugi e razzi per proteggere il calcio

16:11 Arriva il pesce in provetta, ma "in 7 su 10 non si fidano"

15:52 15enne ucciso a Pordenone, soldatessa: "Mi scuso con la famiglia"

15:48 Juve, Inter e Roma a rischio sanzioni per fair play finanziario

15:41 Spazio, Aschbacher: "missione Artemis momento storico per l'Europa"

15:36 Ucraina, Zelensky promette: "Risposta forte a bombe Russia"

15:31 Spazio, Saccoccia: "Sarà italiana la prima architettura lunare"

15:17 Meeting di Rimini, applausometro premia Meloni. Domani c'è Draghi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

LILYSILK Unveils 2022 Fall Collection, Themed "Safari Style: An Expedition in Silk"

23 agosto 2022 | 15.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, revealed its 2022 Fall Collection today. Titled "Safari Style: An Expedition in Silk", the Collection is an exploration in style with chic safari-inspired silk and timeless utilitarian silhouettes crafted for city life.

"Every woman deserves to feel comfortable and confident in what she wears on a daily basis, whether it's for shopping, vacation, or any other occasions in between. This fall, we've taken our team's expertise and are thrilled to translate this with different variations of elegant, stylish, classic yet functional garments for modern women," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK company.

A new Sandwashed Silk unveiled in the collection is created using a special sand washing technique, giving the silk fabric a layer of white fluff on the surface and a vintage appearance. As a result, the sandwashed silk is softer and more resistant to wrinkles and has a matte sheen, lovely draping of silk, and the feel of suede.

LILYSILK integrates the fabric into its new lineup of Silk Shirt with Epaulettes, Safari Trench Dress, and Safari Jumpsuit that stand out for their soft texture. The Silk shirt, a contemporary take on the traditional button-down, is the ideal piece for fall thanks to its epaulettes, functional flap pockets with military inspiration, and LILYSILK lily buckles that lend eye-catching charm, while the Sandwashed Safari Trench Dress represents femininity, fashion, and functionality and offers day-to-night versatility.

 

The Louisville Print, which draws inspiration from the American Louisville Equestrian, is a new print being introduced this fall. A powerful LILY CROWN is presented on a black onyx, gold-plated decorative disc with an elegant lily decoration, gorgeous, refined and full of restrained power. Ultra-feminine, elegant and undeniably chic from Louisville Print Trench Dress, Shirt Dress to Flare Skirt and Scarf, exude a sense of power characteristic of the Louisville print.

LILYSILK also debuts its opulent Cashmere Collection, delivering the ultimate experience of softness and timeless style with a unique blend of lightweight, comfort, and high quality. The lightweight yet comfortable Cashmere Knitted V-neck Cardigan and Knitted Crop Tank from the collection are ideal for chilly fall days.

For more information, visit www.lilysilk.com and follow @lilysilk on Instagram and @Lilysilk on Facebook.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1881508/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1881509/image_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1881510/image_3.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Arredamento_E_Design Moda Altro Economia_E_Finanza Fall Collection Alleanza Nazionale crafted for city life the Collection
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus musica 2022, come funziona
News to go
Russia, l'addio a Darya Dugina
News to go
Elezioni 2022, ieri consegnate tutte le liste
News to go
Serie A, risultati posticipi seconda giornata
News to go
Padova, sequestrati 16.450 articoli in pelle
News to go
Zaporizhzhia, ultime news sulla centrale nucleare
News to go
Caro bollette, cosa ci aspetta dal primo ottobre
News to go
Isole in vendita, forse non tutti sanno che...
News to go
Vino, export in primi 5 mesi supera i 3 miliardi di euro
News to go
Coldplay in Italia, le date dei concerti
News to go
Caro bollette, "da ottobre a rischio raddoppio"
News to go
Cina, è allarme siccità
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza