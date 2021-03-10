Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 10 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 09:05
Lingokids is looking for highly qualified talent to reinforce its international growth

10 marzo 2021 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MADRID, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the startup ecosystem is an essential focus of job creation. Such is the case with Lingokids, which currently has 21 positions open. Lingokids' forecast is to hire up to 30 new professionals in 2021. The current jobs offered align primarily with senior engineering profiles: Senior Backend Engineer, Senior Mobile Engineer (React Native), Senior Full Stack Engineer. There are also a few positions open in data, including Data Analyst, Marketing Data Scientist, and Data Engineer. Additionally, there are several openings in marketing, content, and human resources. 

The company, which specializes in English learning for young children, tripled its international growth in 2020 and now has more than 25 million families around the world using its app. Launched in 2016, Lingokids is now considered one of the benchmark startups in Spain. "At Lingokids, we seek diversity and talent. To attract the best, we offer an attractive salary and social benefits, such as medical insurance for flexible remuneration, free language classes, and subsidized training, among other advantages," explains Leticia Castro, Head of People & Culture at Lingokids.

To reinforce its employee-centered policy, the company has always offered the possibility to work remotely, so that geographical location is not a determining factor. The Lingokids team is currently made up of about one hundred people of twenty different nationalities.

About LingokidsLingokids is the learning app for children from 2 to 8 years old. More than 25 million families all over the world have already downloaded it. Lingokids collaborates with NGOs such as UNICEF, Red Cross, UNHCR, or Save the Children to promote equal opportunities for all children. The company has raised to date 19 million euros from investors such as Ravensburger and funds such as Holtzbrinck Ventures, JME Venture Capital, Sabadell Ventures, BigSur, Reach Capital, and business angels like Gwynne Shotwell, President and COO of SpaceX. Lingokids has received several recognitions, such as the award for the startup with the greatest social impact in education at the enlightED Awards 2018. Additionally, LinkedIn selected the company as one of the Top 10 most promising startups in 2020.

Sara Mateos-Aparicio, sara@lingokids.com, +34 638324038, website: www.lingokids.com

 

 

in Evidenza