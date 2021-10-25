Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 25 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 19:18
comunicato stampa

Link Financial Group Acquires Obligo SA

25 ottobre 2021 | 16.58
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Link Financial Group ("Link"), part of LC Financial Holdings, has today announced the completion of their acquisition of 100% of the shares of Obligo S.A., the Polish credit management company based in Łódź ("Obligo").   

Obligo has a 20-year track record and deep experience in the industry having serviced more than 400,000 cases with a nominal value exceeding 1.7 billion PLN across performing and non-performing assets. The company will continue to operate from its headquarters in Łódź and an office in Wrocław, and will be managed by the same experienced senior team.

Commenting on the announcement Selina Burdell, COO at Link Financial Group said:

"Obligo is a first-class addition to the Link Financial Group. Their values mirror our own with an ethical approach to credit management, so clients and customers will continue to receive the same excellent service they always have. We're also very pleased to welcome onboard the experienced and professional team led by Tomasz Kisiel and Piotr Kaliszuk".

Tomasz Kisiel CEO at Obligo said:

"All of Obligo's management as well as our 70-strong team are delighted to join the Link Financial Group, an international operation with an unparalleled track record and breadth of experience.  This is a move which will further enhance our already strong capabilities in Poland".

Fernando Yáñez, Managing Director – Head of Corporate Development at LCM Partners commented:

"LCM Partners, a Group company, has been investing in Poland over the past four years, and the acquisition of an expert servicer in the country by our affiliate Link will certainly enhance our standing in the local market, and support our ambitious plan to deploy significant capital there over the coming years".

About Link Financial Group:

Established in 1998, Link Financial Group is one of Europe's leading specialist outsourcing firms, providing financial institutions, investors and other credit originators with outsourced loan management, debt purchase and standby servicing solutions. Today, the Group manages over  €50bn in AUM across 5 million customers, and employs more than 950 people in 12 European offices.

About LCM Partners

LCM Partners is one of Europe's leading alternatives investment managers. Widely recognised for a deep understanding of credit with an unbroken 22-year track record of generating strong, risk adjusted returns for investors. With unrivalled expertise in the sector, LCM manages two investment strategies: (1) Credit Opportunities (COPS) which focuses on non-performing, re-performing  and performing loans, and (2) Strategic Origination and Lending Opportunities (SOLO) which forms exclusive partnerships with credit originators by providing point of sale financing to their customers. 

Contact:

Fernando Yáñez, MD - Head of Corporate Development, LCM Partnersfyanez@lcmpartners.eu+44 203 457 5064

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1669137/Link_Financial_Group_Logo.jpg

