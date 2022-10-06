Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 18:28
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:12 Milano, da oggi si può visitare anche in monopattino e bici elettrica

18:11 Mattarella vede Steinmeier, Europa risponda unita a crisi energia

17:52 Nobel, parla l'editore italiano: "Felicità immensa, stile semplice Ernaux ha conquistato Italia"

17:47 Gas e riscaldamento, regole termosifoni: temperatura e orari, il decreto

17:41 Ostia, Spada libero dopo aver scontato pena per testata giornalista

17:39 Nobel per la Pace, tra i favoriti Zelensky e gli oppositori di Putin

17:35 5G Italy: "Le questioni aperte nella industry delle Tlc". Intervista a Nicola Blefari Melazzi (CNIT)

17:33 Tetto al prezzo del gas dinamico, il piano dell'Italia e altri tre Paesi

17:24 Prezzo gas, proposta italiana all'Ue

17:24 Crisi energia, Draghi: "Lavorare insieme, a rischio unità Ue"

17:03 Alessandria, tir contromano su A26: fermato autista - Video

17:02 Covid oggi Lombardia, 9.124 casi e 16 morti. A Milano 913 contagi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Lionel Gelber Prize value increases to $50,000

06 ottobre 2022 | 15.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

— Annual book prize hosted by the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy awarded to top book on international affairs —

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The prize value of one of Canada's top literary awards will increase to $50,000 for the winning entry, the Lionel Gelber Prize board announced today.

"For more than thirty years, the Lionel Gelber Prize has highlighted some of the most important issues and authors writing in international affairs," said Judith Gelber, Chair of the Lionel Gelber Prize board. "We are excited to increase the value of the prize and to bring greater attention to these important works."

The Lionel Gelber Prize, awarded annually by the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy and Foreign Policy magazine, is given to the best international affairs book published in English each year. The prize previously had an annual award value of $15,000 CAD. The winner will receive their prize at a ceremony and public lecture held at the Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy in April 2023.

The Gelber Prize board also announced that Professor Ian Shugart will take over as the Prize's new jury chair. Shugart was recently appointed to the Munk School as Professor, teaching stream. He had previously served in the federal civil service as Clerk of the Privy Council and Secretary to Cabinet and was sworn into the Senate of Canada on September 29, 2022.

"I am honoured to lead the jury for the Lionel Gelber Prize and to highlight some of the most important global conversations of our time," said Shugart. "We are indebted to former jury chair Janice Stein for her excellent stewardship of the prize and look forward to working with this year's esteemed jurors to select the winning title."

The prize was founded in 1989 by former Canadian diplomat Lionel Gelber, with the aim of deepening public debate on significant international issues. Recent winners have included Carter Malkasian for The American War in Afghanistan: A History, Matthew C. Klein and Michael Pettis for Trade Wars are Class Wars: How Rising Inequality Distorts the Global Economy and Threatens International Peace, Ivan Krastev and Stephen Holmes for The Light that Failed: A Reckoning, and Adam Tooze for Crashed: How a Decade of Financial Crises Changed the World.

The Lionel Gelber Prize is awarded annually to the top English-language book on international affairs. The Prize is presented by the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy. www.munkschool.utoronto.ca/gelber

Contact:  Lani Krantz, lani.krantz@utoronto.ca, 647-407-4384 (text preferred)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1915054/Munk_School_of_Global_Affairs_Lionel_Gelber_Prize_value_increase.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lionel-gelber-prize-value-increases-to-50-000--301642718.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Media_E_Pubblicita Altro Economia_E_Finanza international affairs book top book affairs
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Kiev: "Scoperte 22 camere di tortura a Kharkiv"
News to go
Migranti, due naufragi al largo della Grecia
News to go
Pd, Letta in Direzione difende simbolo e nome: "Restino tali"
News to go
Praga, al via vertice Ue: sul tavolo guerra Ucraina e caro energia
News to go
Reggio Calabria, GdF smantella traffico internazionale di droga: 36 arresti
News to go
Bonus part-time verticale, cos'è e come ottenerlo
News to go
Pnrr, botta e risposta Draghi-Meloni
News to go
Dipendenti Ama rubavano carburante dai mezzi, 7 arresti a Roma
News to go
Morte Mahsa Amini, manifestazioni in tutto il mondo
News to go
Raccolta differenziata, i comuni più virtuosi
News to go
Napoli, 27enne con banconote false per 139mila euro: denunciato
News to go
Messina, operazione antidroga: 16 arresti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza