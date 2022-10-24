Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 24 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 13:04
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:31 Governo e M5S, domani Grillo a Roma per conoscere neo eletti

12:26 Ucraina, anchorman Russia Today: "Annegare bambini Kiev" - Video

12:23 Treviso, anziana uccisa in casa: figlio piantonato in ospedale

12:17 Governo Meloni, Bonomi: "Priorità a energia e lavoro, ma non scassare i conti"

12:14 Governo, per le pensioni si parte da quota 102 flessibile: cosa significa

11:52 Roma, autista Atac guarda film al volante: sospeso da servizio e paga

11:46 Caricabatteria unico, da Ue via libera finale: obbligatorio dal 2024

11:45 Ascolti tv, 'Mina Settembre' vince la serata e batte 'Che Tempo Che Fa'

11:10 Macron in Vaticano incontra Papa Francesco

10:28 Caso Martina Rossi, in semilibertà i due condannati

10:10 Immagini di bimbi vittime abusi sui social, denunciati 7 minori

10:07 Ucraina, 007 Kiev: "Ponte Crimea è simbolo Russia e sarà distrutto"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Lisa Cole Joins Cellebrite as Chief Marketing Officer

24 ottobre 2022 | 13.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced Lisa Cole as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

As CMO for the leading global Digital Intelligence provider, Lisa will be responsible for the company’s overall marketing strategy and execution, which includes brand, public relations, product marketing, demand generation, and marketing operations.

“With the recent surge in crime and digital sophistication of criminals at a time of strained budgets and staff, protecting and serving citizens is harder than ever before,” said Lisa Cole, Chief Marketing Officer at Cellebrite. “Cellebrite empowers the world’s leading agencies and enterprises to modernize their investigative workflows and culture to close the widening public safety gap. I am honored to be part of Cellebrite’s next phase of growth and look forward to driving greater adoption of Digital Intelligence solutions to make the world a safer place.”

Prior to joining Cellebrite, Lisa was the Vice President of Corporate Marketing at FARO. Before FARO, she was the Chief Marketing Officer at Huron. Her transformative work for both companies improved performance and resulted in three prestigious honors: the 2022 Forrester Return on Integration (ROI) Award, SiriusDecisions’ 2018 ROI Award, and Demand Gen Report’s 2018 B2B Innovator Award. Lisa holds a BS in Marketing Management from Western Governors University.

“As Cellebrite continues to grow and evolve, it is critical that the company adjusts and pivots as needed to drive growth and success,” said Yossi Carmil, Chief Executive Officer of Cellebrite. “Lisa will help strategically elevate our marketing efforts to drive sales and further develop the company’s leadership position in the Digital Intelligence marketplace.”

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite_UFED.

Cellebrite MediaVictor CooperPublic Relations and Corporate Communications DirectorVictor.Cooper@cellebrite.com+1 404.804.5910

InvestorsInvestor Relationsinvestors@cellebrite.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/362ab0ad-4b03-4e9c-a6fd-ee18abbd8cb5 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
GNW8669451 en en Cellebrite DI Ltd USA Vienna CLBT IL0011794802 http//cellebrite.com Jacqueline Zuhse US Telecommunications Mobile Telecommunications Cellebrite Digital Intelligence Law Enforcement CMO as
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni incontra Macron: "Colloquio cordiale e proficuo"
News to go
Migranti, affonda barchino davanti alle coste di Lampedusa
News to go
Mafia, operazione contro clan palermitano: sei arresti
News to go
Rosatellum, Italia c'è lancia referendum per abolizione
News to go
Una famiglia su 4 in Italia a rischio povertà assoluta
News to go
Iran, agenzia nucleare conferma attacco informatico
News to go
Governo, Meloni: "Grazie Papa per pensiero rivolto a Italia"
News to go
Catanzaro, tre giovani morti per rogo in casa
News to go
Roma, manichini La Russa e Fontana impiccati: indaga Digos
News to go
Sonno tra i 7 segnali di benessere cardiovascolare
News to go
Governo Meloni, von der Leyen: "Lieta di lavorare insieme"
News to go
Pedopornografia, 24 indagati a Catania
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza