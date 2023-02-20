LITEON Launches Innovative Private Network Solutions for 5G and Beyond at MWC'23 in Barcelona

TAIPEI, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LITEON Technology (2301-tw) announced that it will demonstrate its strength in advanced 5G and networking solutions at MWC'23. LITEON has been taking strong initiative in terms of developing a series of 5G products including all-in-one small cell, split7.2 O-RU, split2 O-RDU, and RIC platform. These solutions support the pretty pivotal and central solution of 5G private network with flexible architecture. As O-RAN product is emerging as more compelling for the 5G industry than in other areas, LITEON's FlexFi RAN and LiteNetics RIC products embracing the virtualized, disaggregated, and open architecture could be deployed in a far wider range of scenarios and varied architectures. Up to now, LITEON collaborates with telecom and system integration partners to complete several medical, factory, and campus 5G private network trial fields.

In 2023 MWC, LITEON will exhibit diverse scenarios of 5G vertical applications by deploying the innovative 5G RAN solutions including 5G SA mmWave O-RU, home using femtocell, and lightweight outdoor small cell to show plenty of focus on next generation 5G ideas and strategies. Even more, LITEON and Telecom partner will jointly exhibit the first 5G SA mmWave indoor deployment solution. It gives the user company more control, better service quality, and stronger signal solution.

LITEON sincerely invites 5G private network and O-RAN ecosystem partners to visit us at Hall 5 Stand 5I20 in Barcelona during the 2023 MWC. LITEON's 5G private network products are 100% in-house developed and produced in Taiwan. With high flexibility and capabilities of integrating hardware and software, LITEON's competitive 5G and beyond solutions will facilitate customers to deal with challenges of private network.

CONTACT: liteontech.pr@liteon.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005768/LITEON_MWC_2023.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/liteon-launches-innovative-private-network-solutions-for-5g-and-beyond-at-mwc23-in-barcelona-301750658.html