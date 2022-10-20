Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 20 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 20:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:17 Governo, Meloni punta a lista ministri 'chiusa': Tajani 'resiste' agli Esteri

20:57 Caro energia, Draghi a Bruxelles: "Su prezzo gas conclusioni inaccettabili"

20:42 Consultazioni, Letta: "Berlusconi e applausi Forza Italia vulnus gravissimo"

20:18 Consultazioni, "domani al Colle parla Meloni"

20:05 Ucraina, scoperta fossa comune a Lyman con 146 corpi

19:34 Manchester United punisce Cristiano Ronaldo: niente convocazione per il Chelsea

19:25 Covid, Lega presenta proposta legge per Commissione inchiesta

19:04 Consultazioni, Conte: "Forte perplessità su affidare Farnesina a esponente Forza Italia"

18:50 Russia su arrestato a Malpensa: "Da Usa caccia ai russi, ci sarà risposta ad atti ostili"

18:48 Russia, Putin tra i soldati: prova il fucile e spara - Video

18:39 Caro energia, Scholz: "Discutiamo di prezzo gas, ma non vogliamo restare senza"

17:53 Governo, Ucraina: "Berlusconi sotto effetto vodka, Meloni leader vera"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

LITEON Technology Reports 2022 Nine-Month Net Profit of NT$10.3 Billion with EPS of NT$ 4.51, Record Gross Profit and Operating Profit

20 ottobre 2022 | 18.57
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LITEON Technology (2301-tw) reported third quarter consolidated sales of NT$46.2 billion, up 7% Q-o-Q, 10% Y-o-Y, supported by delivery growth from power management in cloud computing, automotive electronics and high-end photocouplers, a record of the same period in 3 years. Thanks to the product-mix optimization, increasing output value and market share gain, gross profit margin was 19.5%, up 0.2ppt Y-o-Y and gross profits reached NT$9 billion; operating profit margin was 9.5%, up 1.1ppt Y-o-Y, operating profit reached NT$4.4 billion. Net profits were NT$4.2 billion, with a record EPS of NT$1.86, up 40% Y-o-Y. Net cash reached NT$36.6 billion, attributable to the aggressive working capital management and strong positive free cash flow generated from operation.

LITEON continues to achieve the goal of profitable growth. Cumulated sales of first nine months of 2022 reached NT$130.4 billion, up 8% Y-o-Y, gross profit margin and operating profit margin were 19.1% and 9%, up 0.1ppt and 1.2ppt Y-o-Y respectively, also a record of the same period. Gross profit and operating profit were NT$24.8 billion and NT$11.7 billion, up 9% and 25% Y-o-Y respectively. Net profit totaled NT$10.3 billion with EPS of NT$4.51. Meanwhile, the R&D expense reached 4% of sales, up around 20% Y-o-Y, majorly investing in software, firmware and system integration of three core growth business.

"In the third quarter, revenue and operating profit increased by 10% and 25%Y-o-Y respectively; EPS was up by 40% Y-o-Y, a quarterly record. LITEON gained dominant market share in new models and tenders of major global datacenter customers, as the consequence of investing product development in advanced power systems in the past years. In automotive electronics, we assured smooth delivery growth from LED vehicle lighting, ADAS camera modules and new model launches of EV chargers, and win new business from automotive brands, high-end commercial fleets, as well as European and American charging station operators. Furthermore, the capacity expansion in North America is expected that the power management system for data center and EV chargers will ramp up the trial production in the second half of 2023." said Mr. Anson Chiu, President of LITEON Technology.

Looking ahead, LITEON expects the sequential growth in the Q4 revenue and profit, mainly driven by cloud computing power management, 5G small cells, AIoT, automotive electronics and photocouplers.

For media enquiries: liteontech.pr@liteon.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/liteon-technology-reports-2022-nine-month-net-profit-of-nt10-3-billion-with-eps-of-nt-4-51--record-gross-profit-and-operating-profit-301655253.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN10054 en US ICT ICT ICT Auto_E_Motori Economia_E_Finanza nit Net profits were nt nt Profit
Vedi anche
News to go
Spazio, missione europea ExoMars nel 2028
News to go
Covid, a Pechino quadruplicati i casi
News to go
Sciopero domani 21 ottobre, tutte le news
News to go
Mafia, confiscati beni per 50 milioni
News to go
Ucraina, le accuse di Zakharova a Ue
News to go
Gb, Liz Truss si è dimessa
News to go
Meloni: "Europa e atlantismo, chi non li condivide è fuori da governo"
News to go
Crollo Aula magna università Cagliari, sequestrati documenti interventi eseguiti
News to go
Caro bollette, addio al sollecito: come funziona adesso
News to go
Governo, oggi le consultazioni al Quirinale
News to go
Ucraina, elettricità razionata in tutto il Paese
News to go
Caltanissetta, truffa sul Bonus cultura: sanzioni per 360 beneficiari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza