Lunedì 11 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 19:41

Adnkronos.com

LIVALL Lights Up CES 2021 with New Smart Cycling Helmet Product Range

11 gennaio 2021 | 03.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIVALL, the world's first smart and safety cycling helmet brand, showcases its new smart helmet products C20 and BH51M NEO at this year's all-digital CES 2021, followed by a highly anticipated launch of the LIVALL BH60 Neo range including BH60SE NEO, BH62 NEO and MT1 NEO. The new product range will be featured with functions like brake warning lights, anti-loss alarm, auto off and fall detection.

"We have participated in CES for 6 years, and we are so looking forward to showing global technology enthusiasts our innovative technology and promoting the concept of safe and smart cycling at this all-digital CES," said Bryan Zheng, Founder of LIVALL. "We would like to increase riders' confidence regarding this concept by creating more reliable products."

In line with its brand slogan - Redefine Your Safety! – LIVALL's smart helmets are designed for not only basic protections but also with advanced features, such as smart lighting which integrates adaptive technology to ensure riders' visibility in dark conditions and fall detection which triggers the emergency system automatically in the event of an accident to send riders' GPS location to their emergency contacts. The SOS alarm function equipped on its products has helped hundreds of outdoor cycling users out of danger every year.

Divided into smart sports equipment and smart travel equipment, LIVALL's products have been sold to more than 60 countries and regions around the world and praised by countless professional riders and technology experts. Users could also expect new LIVALL commuter smart helmets for both sports bikes and motorcycles in 2021, which will feature new design and deliver a new experience with upgraded functions to users

About LIVALL

Founded in 2014 and released the world's first smart & safety cycling helmet in February 2015, LIVALL Tech Co., Ltd. is adept at developing, designing and manufacturing fashionable and multifunctional patented helmet phones to maximize riders' safety.

Committed to becoming the world's best innovative company in the segmented field of smart safety protection equipment, LIVALL has strict standards and massive production capacity to meet the huge market demand. It has obtained more than 170 patents, 30 awards and over 10 international certifications such as CPSC1203, EN1078, CE, FCC, NCC, ROHS, BQB, etc.

For more information, please visit: https://www.livall.com/English

Media Contact

Evelyn ShiEmail: cycling@livall.com  +86-755-25951351

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1417788/LIVALL_Smart_Helmet_Could_Redefine_Your_Safety.mp4

