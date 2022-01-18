LIVISTO launches self-care platform for veterinarians HappyVetProject

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware of the need for proactive mental health self-management by veterinary professionals, HappyVetProject aims to provide a platform for practitioners with its website www.happyvetproject.org (@happyvetproject), a digital platform with a variety of content where veterinarians will find personalized self-care formulas to counteract the stress derived from their profession. Grouped in three categories: physical balance, emotional health, and proper nutrition.

HappyVetProject is a LIVISTO initiative (#AlongWithYou). LIVISTO is an international pharmaceutical company specializing in animal health products.

Veterinary medicine is one of the professions with the highest mental health threats. Problems such as anxiety, demotivation, burnout, compassion fatigue, departure from the profession, depression, and even suicide are some examples of mental health disorders in this sector. The warning signal came from North America and the UK several years ago, countries with good social support for these professionals, but with alarming figures in terms of mental health and overall happiness.

According to a study by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), carried out on 12,000 veterinarians in the U.S. from 1979 to 2015, veterinarians are 3.5 times more likely to commit suicide than the general population. Those professionals devoted to companion animals have an increased risk.

Working in animal health and welfare is a childhood dream come true for most vets. Still, as rewarding as it may seem to others, the daily routine of a veterinarian may become a physical, emotional, and mental challenge that is difficult to bear.

A key sector for public health

Veterinary preventive medicine programs are essential to avoid zoonotic diseases, i.e., diseases transmissible from animals to humans, such as rabies, intestinal parasites, tuberculosis, and all kinds of emerging viral diseases of animal origin. Therefore, this group of professionals is an essential part of the #OneHealth public health concept, which recognises the interdependence between human health, animal health and environmental protection policies and establishes the need for all three to work together.

HappyVetProject believes there is insufficient social recognition of the work of veterinary professionals. Coupled with very long working shifts, the frustration caused by labor agreements and salary ranges that fail to correspond to arduous training and qualifications. LIVISTO backed HappyVetProject aims to support this sector's employees.

