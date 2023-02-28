Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 28 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 18:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:14 Maltempo, allerta meteo arancione e gialla domani 1 marzo: regioni coinvolte

17:53 Salario minimo, Tridico: "Con soglia 9 euro lordi pensioni più alte del 10%"

17:40 Migranti Crotone, Piantedosi: "Ho detto 'fermatevi, verremo a prendervi'" - Video

17:15 Aviaria, Gb avvia piano che include pandemia: cosa dicono esperti

16:51 Pd, Schlein star alla Camera: foto e abbracci in Transatlantico

16:50 Jeremy Renner pubblica video sulla riabilitazione: "A qualunque costo"

16:46 Terzo Polo, Richetti: "Partito unico? Pronti a partire, congresso entro ottobre"

16:40 Naufragio migranti Crotone, Guardia Costiera: "Nessuna segnalazione da chi era a bordo"

16:29 Sanzioni Russia, le riserve della Banca centrale sono 'un buco nero'

16:21 Rc auto, con auto vecchia si spende il 20% in più su assicurazione

16:15 Bare bianche e giocattoli per i bimbi morti nel naufragio

16:12 Varese, cade da altezza di 5 metri in una cava: 22enne grave

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

lllF150 to Showcase Ultra Thin Rugged Phone Look at MWC Barcelona 2023

28 febbraio 2023 | 17.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mobile World Congress is the largest gathering of mobile technology enthusiasts in the world. This year, lllF150, a well-known rugged phone brand, is all set to attend the MWC Barcelona 2023.

lllF150 is often associated with extreme outdoor use, thanks to its water-proof and shock-proof design, as well as high levels of dust and water resistance. This time, however, the brand is taking things a step further by designing phones that are not only ideal for outdoor adventures but also highly portable and durable for everyday use.

The brand's focus on creating durable and reliable phones has earned it a reputation for being one of the best rugged phone brands in the market. But lllF150 is not content with just resting on its laurels. By attending the MWC Barcelona 2023, the brand aims to showcase its latest innovations in rugged mobile technology and give its fans a glimpse of what's in store for the future.

The brand's booth will feature its latest range of rugged phones, along with demos and interactive displays that allow visitors to experience the phones' durability and capabilities first-hand. Visitors can also expect to see some exciting announcements about new features and technologies that lllF150 has been working on.

For those who are passionate about the great outdoors, lllF150 is the perfect phone brand. Its phones are designed to withstand the toughest conditions, making them ideal for hikers, campers, and adventurers. But even if you're not an outdoors enthusiast, lllF150's phones offer excellent value for money with their durability, reliability, and long battery life.

In a world where mobile devices are becoming increasingly fragile, lllF150's rugged phones offer a refreshing alternative. With their water-proof and shock-proof design, high levels of dust and water resistance, and long-lasting batteries, they are perfect for those who lead an active lifestyle.

Besides, IIIF150's latest addition to their line of ultra-thin rugged phones, the Air1 Ultra+, is undoubtedly one of the most thrilling products on display at MWC23. With a 120Hz display, 12+12 GB RAM, and 256 GB of storage, powered by Helio G99 chip, the Air1 Ultra+ boasts exceptional performance capabilities.

If you're interested in lllF150 or just looking for a rugged phone that can keep up with your lifestyle, be sure to visit the brand's booth #7D15 at the MWC Barcelona 2023. From February 27 to March 2, lllF150 will showcase its latest innovations in rugged mobile technology and give you a glimpse of what's in store for the future.

Reference: www.iiif150.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2009352/IIIF150_MWC.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lllf150-to-showcase-ultra-thin-rugged-phone-look-at-mwc-barcelona-2023-301756425.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Look at MWC Barcelona 2023 is all set MWC Barcelona 2023 griffe
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
News to go
Confcommercio: "Quasi 100mila negozi spariti in 10 anni"
News to go
Brexit, von der Leyen: "Accordo di principio su protocollo Irlanda"
News to go
Migranti, nel Mediterraneo 26mila morti in 10 anni
News to go
Nato, Cavusoglu: "Svezia rispetti impegni presi o sì impossibile"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza