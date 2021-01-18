Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 19 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 00:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Crisi governo, Conte oggi al Senato

22:47 Scuola, Regioni: "Profondo disagio, convocare Speranza"

22:40 Crisi governo, Conte dice no a Renzi e cerca volenterosi

22:15 Renzi: "321 voti è una maggioranza risicata"

21:53 Vaccino Covid, Moratti: "A Regioni in base a contributo Pil"

21:05 Governo, Polverini vota sì alla fiducia e lascia Forza Italia

20:15 Sgarbi a Conte: "Si dimetta e vada in Cina"

20:08 Vaccino Covid, Pfizer Italia: "Consegne regolari da settimana prossima"

18:56 Meloni: "Conte? Mi sono vergognata per suo mercimonio"

18:24 Chieffi: "Luna Rossa può arrivare direttamente in finale"

17:41 Carenza operatori sanitari, Fondazione Johnson & Johnson lancia Health4U

17:31 Covid Lombardia, oggi 1.189 casi e 45 morti: i dati

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Crisi governo Conte alla Camera Matteo Renzi Clemente Mastella Giuseppe Conte Nicola Zingaretti
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Speciale infrastrutture e mobilità

LMRKTS helps banks bridge the SA-CCR adoption gap

18 gennaio 2021 | 09.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LMRKTS, an industry-leading optimization and compression provider, announced the completion of its third optimization cycle for clients who calculate their capital requirements using the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's Standardized Approach for measuring Counterparty Credit Risk (SA-CCR).

LMRKTS Logo (PRNewsfoto/LMRKTS)

Banks face new challenges in post-trade counterparty exposure management as SA-CCR is being implemented globally. In addition to managing the complexity of new netting sets and a new methodology, banks must continue to optimize and mitigate exposures with counterparties still utilizing the Current Exposure Method (CEM). The phased transition risks the bifurcation of optimization networks and creates additional headwinds for banks' treasury resource management and XVA teams.

Since June 2020, LMRKTS' solution has enabled clients to optimize against a combined network of both CEM and SA-CCR counterparties in a single cycle. "Our innovative approach to holistically managing both methodologies will not only allow the network to remain intact but also grow as additional regions migrate to the SA-CCR framework," said Andrea Ianniello, President and Chief Commercial Officer of LMRKTS. "This dual objective service is the most recent example of LMRKTS proactively helping our network adapt to the changing regulatory landscape."

LMRKTS is a leading optimization and compression provider that uses mathematical optimization to help financial institutions manage risks and regulatory capital costs. LMRKTS contributes to the stability of the financial system by reducing capital, balance sheet, and operational costs for its clients. Since the launch of its first commercial service to reduce risk and leverage exposures in G10 currencies, LMRKTS has gone on to eliminate trillions of dollars of obligations between some of the world's largest financial institutions. LMRKTS was founded by former traders and technologists who saw an inefficiency in short term risk management and has received investment from The World Bank and Motive Partners.

Related links: http://www.lmrkts.com https://www.linkedin.com/company/lmrkts

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1165515/LMRKTS_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Altro Economia_E_Finanza ICT Economia_E_Finanza SA-CCR adoption gap compression provider sistema armonizzato SA
Vedi anche
Meloni: "Conte è come Barbapapà"
Conte alla Camera: "Chi ha a cuore Italia ci aiuti"
Conte alla Camera, Scalfarotto e il "conte zio manzoniano"
Video
Conte alla Camera, l'appello ai volenterosi
Crisi governo, Renzi: "Non votiamo fiducia"
Lo spot di Giuseppe Tornatore per i vaccini
Mastella: "Calenda burinotto". E lui telefona in tv
Crisi governo, Rosato: "Se Conte vuole, si risolve in due ore"
Vaccino Covid, al via i richiami allo Spallanzani
Crisi di governo, Bersani: "Siamo fuori come balconi"
Crisi governo
Renzi: "Mi danno ragione, ma poi dicono 'però lo hai detto te'..."
Ilaria Cucchi e processo appello: "Giornata emozionante"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza