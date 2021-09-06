Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 07 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 04:00
L'OCCITANE Group announces its 'nature-positive' biodiversity strategy

06 settembre 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

GENEVA and Marseille, France, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The L'OCCITANE Group has announced the guiding principles of its biodiversity strategy, the high point of its visit to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Congress in Marseille. As the fight against biodiversity loss reaches a turning point, the strategy moves the Group's actions up a gear and gives it the resources to act in line with its vision for a 'nature-positive'* world. As part of its contribution to this vision, the L'OCCITANE Group intends to develop a programme of actions that impacts the whole value chain, both within its own commercial 'ecosystem' and beyond.

The strategy takes a systemic approach, building on the experience the Group has gained from the many initiatives its brands have already implemented. It reinforces an existing long-term commitment by giving the Group a clear framework of behaviour covering the five key areas of biodiversity loss: land-/sea-use change, resource exploitation, pollution, invasive alien species and climate change.

This approach is inspired by the recommendations of the Science Based Targets Network (SBTN), which brings together more than 45 NGOs, business associations and specialist companies to promote a fair future that respects nature and limits greenhouse gas emissions, based on scientific objectives.

The strategy sets out how the L'OCCITANE Group plans to mitigate its impacts on nature and foster every opportunity to play a positive role.

The strategy will be continuously enhanced and developed. "Biodiversity has always been a source of inspiration and innovation for us, and through collaboration and sharing our experiences, we will make it an even more integral part of our activities and decision-making," says Adrien Geiger, Group Sustainability Officer and International Director of L'OCCITANE en Provence. This nature-positive ambition is combined with climate and human development goals. The L'OCCITANE Group is establishing its carbon roadmap to achieve net zero emissions by 2030 and it has set the objective of being B Corp certified by 2023.

* Harvey Locke, Johan Rockström et al, 'A Nature-Positive World: The Global Goal for Nature', April 2021.

Contact: groupcommunication@loccitane.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1608274/LOCCITANE_Group_at_IUCN_Congress_in_Marseille.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1527234/LOCCITANE_GROUP_logo.jpg

 

 

