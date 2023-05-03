Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 03 Maggio 2023
09:08
comunicato stampa

Lockton Announces New Global Leadership Structure to Support Rapid Global Growth

03 maggio 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Byron Clymer, Troy Cook, Julie Gibson, Trey Humphrey, and Martyn Worsley Elevated into New Global Roles  

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --- Today, CEO Peter Clune announced the elevation of five key leaders into global roles for Lockton, the world's largest independent, privately held insurance brokerage. These leaders will be working closely with the retail leadership team building innovative enterprise-wide solutions. Lockton recently surpassed $3 billion in revenue after 57 years in business, with $1 billion of that growth occurring in the past 24 months.

"Lockton is attracting both complex clients and talented Associates all around the world, resulting in unprecedented growth," said Peter Clune, Lockton CEO. "This new structure will be simple, collaborative and fast. The power of Lockton coming together on one global platform will help our people and clients reach their full potential." 

Troy CookJulie GibsonTrey HumphreyMartyn WorsleyByron Clymer

"These newly-appointed executives have a proven track record of success at Lockton," said Clune. "They are the best of the best, and they know how to drive meaningful change and preserve our culture." 

About LocktonWhat makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 9,500+ Associates doing business in over 135 countries to focus solely on clients' risk, insurance and people needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results.

For 14 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance." Lockton was named among the 2021 Best Managed Companies by Deloitte and the Wall Street Journal, a program that recognizes excellence and honors private companies for their strategy, execution, culture, and financials. For more information, visit www.lockton.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2068355/2568605_Global_Shared_Services_Social_post_LinkedIn_Facebook.jpg 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1024406/Lockton_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lockton-announces-new-global-leadership-structure-to-support-rapid-global-growth-301814020.html

