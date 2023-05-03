Lockton Announces New Global Leadership Structure to Support Rapid Global Growth

Byron Clymer, Troy Cook, Julie Gibson, Trey Humphrey, and Martyn Worsley Elevated into New Global Roles

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --- Today, CEO Peter Clune announced the elevation of five key leaders into global roles for Lockton, the world's largest independent, privately held insurance brokerage. These leaders will be working closely with the retail leadership team building innovative enterprise-wide solutions. Lockton recently surpassed $3 billion in revenue after 57 years in business, with $1 billion of that growth occurring in the past 24 months.

"Lockton is attracting both complex clients and talented Associates all around the world, resulting in unprecedented growth," said Peter Clune, Lockton CEO. "This new structure will be simple, collaborative and fast. The power of Lockton coming together on one global platform will help our people and clients reach their full potential."

"These newly-appointed executives have a proven track record of success at Lockton," said Clune. "They are the best of the best, and they know how to drive meaningful change and preserve our culture."

