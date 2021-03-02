Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 02 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 16:36
Locus Partners With Lytx To Offer Future-Ready Logistics

02 marzo 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

- Customers can now ensure sustainable transportation operations with the next generation of fleet management technology.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus, a global B2B SaaS company that automates human decisions in the supply chain, today announced a new integration with Lytx®, the leader in video telematics, analytics, safety, and productivity solutions for commercial and public sector fleets.

Locus_Logo

While Lytx provides GPS location information on vehicles, Locus uses the information to prepare the most optimized route. Additionally, Locus can utilize the planned route and location information to compare planned versus actual performance as well as power analytics and insights. The combined product offering of Locus and Lytx will enable fleet managers to optimize the total cost of ownership (TCO) driven by fuel economy monitoring, driver analytics, visibility, compliance management, and predictive maintenance alerts.

For fleets, this smart management platform will help with higher asset utilization, optimized route planning, better driver communication, and seamless interactions with shippers and warehouses, translating into cost and time savings for the fleet managers.

"We are very excited to join forces with an innovative partner like Lytx and take our combined solution to the market. This partnership offers the perfect blend of analytics and routing capabilities to our customers," said Krishna Khandelwal, Chief Business Officer, Locus. "The optimized routing reduces both capital and operational costs for local distribution while increasing service levels and revenue-generating activities.

"Many fleet managers today leverage multiple technologies and are looking for ways to consolidate so they can save time and focus on things that matter more," says Frank Schneider, Director of Integrations & Partnerships at Lytx. "This integration will allow customers of Locus and Lytx to have a seamless view of all the data they need from both systems, so they can make informed decisions in an instant. Fleet managers can keep track of their vehicles through GPS, get insights into driving behaviors through our proprietary video and machine vision and artificial intelligence (MV+AI) offering, dispatch technicians, and route vehicles." 

Locus uses deep machine learning and proprietary algorithms to offer smart logistics solutions to customers. Working with top clients across Southeast Asia, North America, Europe, and India – the company has raised $29 million across multiple rounds from tier one investors.

About Locus:

Locus is a deep-tech platform that automates human decisions in the supply chain to provide efficiency, transparency, and consistency in logistics operations. The platform uses deep machine learning and proprietary algorithms to offer smart logistics solutions like route optimization, real-time tracking, insights, and analytics, beat optimization, efficient warehouse management, vehicle allocation, and utilization. Locus also helps companies optimize their end-to-end supply chain network with its strategic consulting offering. The company powers deliveries across Southeast Asia, the Indian Subcontinent, Europe, and North America.  For more information, please visit  https://locus.sh/

Additional Resources:

Hear from Locus customers

Check out our award wins

Become a Locus partner

Join us on social media: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Lytx:

Lytx is a leading provider of machine vision and artificial intelligence-powered video telematics, analytics, safety, and productivity solutions for commercial, public sector, and field service fleets. Our solutions harness the power of video to empower drivers and fleets to be safer and more efficient, productive and profitable so they can thrive in today's competitive environment. Our customizable services and programs span driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, compliance, and fuel management. Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and more than 1.3 million drivers worldwide. For more information on Lytx telematics systems, visit, www.lytx.com, @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn, our Facebook page or our YouTube channel.

 

Locus Media Contact

Julie Solomon610.764.1534jsolomon@nextpr.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197609/Locus_Logo.jpg

 

