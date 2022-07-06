Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

Locus wins 2022 IFOY Award for Top Autonomous Mobile Robot Solution

06 luglio 2022 | 09.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Locus's collaborative AMR lauded for its high degree of innovation and high market relevance to meet the demand for high-productivity, cost-effective robotics automation solutions.

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, has won the 2022 IFOY Award for its Autonomous Mobile Robot Solution in the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV/AMR) category following a comprehensive, three-stage audit held over a 5-day period. 

"Locus Robotics is honored to be chosen as a 2022 IFOY Award winner," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "The rigorous IFOY testing and evaluation process and the prestige of the award itself, validates the innovation and completeness of the Locus solution to deliver proven and cost-effective automation solutions for our customers around the world."

Now in its tenth year, the IFOY awards are considered the industry's premier award recognizing the year's best intralogistics products and solutions for their outstanding technical and strategic achievements. A total of 14 products from 12 companies were tested and evaluated during grueling IFOY Test Days, held in March at the Messe Dortmund exhibition center.

"The 10 years of the IFOY Award stand for 10 years of outstanding innovations," emphasized jury chair Anita Würmser.  "In 2022, the finalists have once again presented top products in the competition that will shape the future of intralogistics in the long term."

"The IFOY Award represents the best of the world's most innovative logistics technologies," said Denis Niezgoda, Vice President, EMEA & APAC of Locus Robotics. "We're proud to have been selected for this prestigious award and to have competed alongside such an innovative group of nominees."

All finalists competed in a standardized, in-depth, three–stage audit that began on March 18th in Dortmund, Germany. The IFOY jury was comprised of 26 internationally recognized trade journalists and leading logistics media representing over 21 countries. Judges assessed each finalist across a range of key categories, including innovation value, technology, ergonomics and handling, safety, marketability, design, customer benefits, cost–effectiveness, and sustainability. In addition, for the third year in a row, numerous potential buyers were also on site during the Test Camp Intralogistics.

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi–bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece–handling productivity 2–3x, with less labor compared to traditional piece handling systems. Locus helps retailers, 3PLs and specialty warehouses efficiently meet – and exceed – the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments. Easily integrating into existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, Locus transforms productivity without transforming the warehouse.

Locus's European presence is centrally located in Amsterdam to better serve the European region. In 2021 Locus Robotics joined the Inc. 500, ranking number 428. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

The International Intralogistics and Forklift Truck of the Year (IFOY AWARD) recognizes the year's best intralogistics products and system solutions. The aim of the organization is to document the performance capability and innovative drive of intralogistics, helping to boost competitiveness and raise the profile of the entire sector in the public arena. The winners of the IFOY AWARD are selected once a year by an independent jury of international trade journalists. The sponsor of the IFOY AWARD is the VDMA Materials Handling and Intralogistics Sector Association. IFOY partners are Messe Dortmund and the world´s leading forklift attachment manufacturer Cascade. The IFOY pallet partner is CHEP, the global market leader in pallet pooling. Logistics real estate partner is GARBE. The headquarters of the IFOY organization is in Ismaning, near Munich. The IFOY AWARD is under the patronage of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of the Federal Republic of Germany.

CONTACT: Christina Gorini, christina@brandstyle.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1440363/Locus_Robotics_Logo.jpg

