Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 01 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 23:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:07 Arbitro Marciniak a raduno estrema destra, salta finale Champions?

22:15 2 giugno, Meloni brinda con Mattarella: "Alla Repubblica"

22:01 Biden, caduta durante cerimonia Air Force - Video

21:44 Festa scudetto Napoli 2023, la città si prepara al 4 giugno

21:22 SuperEnalotto, centrato 5+1 da oltre 600mila euro a Cagliari

21:16 Arbitro Taylor insultato da tifosi Roma, moglie e figlia spaventate - Video

21:15 Maltempo oggi Sardegna, disagi nel Sassarese: salvata donna disabile

21:12 Vaticano, uomo si denuda nella Basilica di San Pietro

20:53 Offese a Kyenge, Calderoli condannato a 7 mesi

20:24 2 giugno 2023, illuminato col tricolore centro Amazon di Seattle - Video

20:17 Zuckerberg presenta Quest 3, nuovo visore di Meta Reality - Video

20:17 Naufragio Cutro, primi indagati: disposti interrogatori e perquisizioni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Loftware NiceLabel Cloud Designer Enables Small Businesses to Design, Store, and Print Labels in Minutes

30 maggio 2023 | 11.34
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Secure cloud-based solution makes designing and printing professional labels easier, faster, and more efficient

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loftware, the global leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions, today announced the general availability of Loftware NiceLabel Cloud Designer. This new release offers small businesses an easy-to-use and secure cloud-based solution that allows them to design, store, and print professional labels in minutes rather than hours.

NiceLabel Cloud Designer offers greater collaboration within companies for label design, storage, and printing. Its cloud-based platform enables users to operate their label and printing operations from any computer and in any location without being impacted by license keys, lost label templates, or printing incorrect labels. Additionally, NiceLabel Cloud Designer is constantly available and always up to date, so users don't need to manage manual upgrades.

The solution is affordable for companies that operate with limited budgets, providing an alternative to more traditional legacy approaches or other solutions that aren't purpose-built for labeling. Through NiceLabel Cloud Designer, users get access to a wide range of predefined label templates, including GS1, and can customize their own label design templates by using an extensive library of barcode symbologies and other objects. With the help of the NiceLabel Cloud Designer online wizard, users can easily link their product and customer data by connecting to Excel, Google Sheets, and other data sources. This ensures consistency, accuracy, and compliance with a broad set of regulatory demands, thereby solving the issue of rejected shipments as a result of low-quality or non-compliant labels.

"We understand the issues that small businesses face in today's economic landscape. Skyrocketing costs, inflation, and geopolitical pressures can be overwhelming, but we believe that producing compliant labels shouldn't add to these challenges," said Mišo Duplančič, Loftware VP of Product Management. "By accessing all the benefits of cloud labeling through NiceLabel Cloud Designer, small businesses no longer have to worry about rejected shipments due to low quality or non-compliant labels, meaning they can focus on what they do best - serving their customers, growing their businesses, and setting themselves up for future success."

NiceLabel Cloud Designer is an entry-level product that allows customers a smooth transition to more comprehensive editions as business requirements evolve and companies scale.

To learn more about NiceLabel Cloud Designer, visit the product page or contact Loftware.

About Loftware 

Loftware is the world's largest cloud-based Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management provider, offering an end-to-end labeling solution platform for companies of all sizes. Maintaining a global presence with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Slovenia, China, and Singapore, Loftware boasts over 35 years of expertise in solving labeling challenges. We help companies improve accuracy, traceability, and compliance while improving the quality, speed, and efficiency of their labeling. As the leading global provider of Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management, along with Clinical Trials Labeling and Content Management, Loftware enables supply chain agility, supports evolving regulations, and optimizes business operations for a wide range of industries. These include automotive, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food & beverage, manufacturing, medical device, pharmaceuticals, retail, and apparel. 

Media contacts:Laura Hindley, Loftware Senior PR & Communications Manager, lhindley@loftware.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1658239/4056058/Loftware_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/loftware-nicelabel-cloud-designer-enables-small-businesses-to-design-store-and-print-labels-in-minutes-301835565.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza cloud based solution Loftware NiceLabel Cloud Print labels design
Vedi anche
News to go
Ponte 2 giugno 2023, il meteo
News to go
Migranti, primi indagati naufragio Cutro: disposte perquisizioni
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, dove scattano i divieti di balneazione
News to go
Ucraina, ancora bombe su Kiev
News to go
Usa, ok Camera ad aumento tetto debito
News to go
Giulia Tramontano, pm: "E' femminicidio"
News to go
Carta Solidale 2023, contributo di 382,5 euro a famiglia
News to ho
Giulia Tramontano, 17esima vittima di femminicidio
News to go
Vertice Ue in Moldavia, in agenda guerra in Ucraina
News to go
Trovato corpo di Giulia Tramontano, fidanzato confessa omicidio
News to go
Standard & Poor, manifatturiero ha ridotto attività produttiva
News to go
Ponte 2 giugno, Federconsumatori: in viaggio solo 15% italiani
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza