Lunedì 26 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 14:54
LONGi Hi-MO 4m series modules lead the global DG market into new era

26 aprile 2021 | 14.44
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XI'AN, China, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, the world leading solar technology company, has formally launched its Hi-MO 4m (66C) module, designed for distributed generation (DG) applications. In addition to the 66C option, the company has also launched 60C and 72C versions of the module to an audience of more than 600 dealer partners and industry experts. The three products cover power ranges of 370-385W, 410-420W and 450-460W respectively, with a maximum efficiency of up to 21%, providing global DG clients with wider flexibility and choice.

Dennis She, LONGi Solar SVP

At the launch event, Dennis She, LONGi Solar's SVP commented: "LONGi will continue to increase R&D investment in technological innovation and expand the production capacity of our DG solar products to 10GW in 2021. The global residential rooftop market has specific requirements in terms of product performance and aesthetics and, in addition to providing high-quality solar products, LONGi is committed to providing our global DG clients with comprehensive energy service solutions."

After years of steady growth, the global DG market has increased rapidly, accompanied by the emergence of diverse and targeted client demand. The Hi-MO 4m series modules are ultra-high-value products tailored exclusively by LONGi for the different needs of distributed clients and can be widely used on rooftops in residential, industrial and commercial applications.

LONGi Hi-MO 4m series modules

Based on reliable product quality and excellent maintenance and support services, LONGi has earned an outstanding reputation in the global PV industry. As of now, the company has accumulated more than 3,000 DG clients worldwide, of which 500 are domestic within China. In 2020, domestic shipment volume reached 2.2GW, accounting for more than 20% of market share. 

Niu Yanyan, Head of LONGi Solar's DG Management Department

"LONGi continues to adhere to its concept of 'Solar for Solar', acting as the portal and advocate for clean energy. We are confident about providing our state-of-the-art modules to partners and clients in the global DG market," added Niu Yanyan, Head of LONGi Solar's DG Management Department.

LONGi is planning the industry's first immersive touring solar exhibition to demonstrate advanced and efficient green lifestyles across 11 provinces and 47 cities in China, showcasing the "LONGi Solar House," which incorporates high-efficiency solar roofs and walls, solar house power supply and a smart home lighting system.

LONGi Solar Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1496222/1.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1496223/2.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1496224/3.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781516/LONGi_Solar_Logo.jpg  

