Mercoledì 03 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 02:09
LONGi launches new 66C type Hi-MO 4m module for global distributed generation (DG) market

03 febbraio 2021 | 02.09
LETTURA: 4 minuti

XI'AN, China, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, the world leading solar technology company headquartered in Xi'an, China, has officially launched its new 66C type Hi-MO 4 monofacial PV module (Hi-MO 4m) for the global distributed generation (DG) market. With an area of about 2 m2, weight of 22kg and power of 410-420W, the new module can be widely used on rooftops in residential, industrial and commercial applications.

In early 2019, LONGi launched its Hi-MO 4 series high-efficiency PV modules for full scenario applications based on the M6 (166mm) standard monocrystalline wafer and PERC technology. Within a year of mass production, the Hi-MO 4 series achieved the remarkable milestone of 10GW in global shipments, gaining wide industry acceptance and confidence.

As the world approaches the era of grid parity in 2021, LONGi has re-focused on the specific demands of the DG market with a view to delivering value for customers in the sector with new innovative products.

In addition to 66C, the Hi-MO 4m series also offers 60C and 72C types. These three products cover power ranges of 370-385w, 410-420W and 450-460W, with maximum efficiency of up to 21%, providing DG users with wider flexibility and options. With high performance and an aesthetically pleasing appearance, the Hi-MO 4m module combines the advantages of high efficiency, high energy yield and high reliability. Its size and weight are designed to match the requirements of DG system installations and application scenarios.

Hi-MO 4m series modules

Application scenario: Residential Rooftops-- Flexible matching & efficient capacity expansion

For the residential market, the Hi-MO 4m 60C module (area of 1.82 m2, weight of 19.5kg, width of 1.04m) is most suitable in terms of convenient installation due to its moderate size and weight.

In some countries and regions, modules of larger size and weight can also be installed on residential roofs. LONGi therefore also provides 66C (22.0kg) and 72C (23.5kg) options. The width of the module is standardized, while three different length options allow the Hi-MO 4m series to maximize the photovoltaic system's installation capacity in residential rooftops.

Application scenario: Industrial and Commercial roofs-- Safe and reliable product for robust gains

The Hi-MO 4m 72C type module is suitable for use on industrial and commercial roofs.

In terms of installation type, in addition to tiling installation on inclined roofs and installation with the optimal inclination angle on flat roofs, the "4-point installation on short frame" on flat roofs is adopted in some developed countries for lower installation cost and improved system capacity. In this special application scenario, the Hi-MO 4m 66C format module outperforms other modules. Compared with conventional module products, it not only achieves stable and efficient power output, but also has higher resistance to wind and snow loads.

Hi-MO 4m series modules-- Quality and value in the distributed generation market

Distributed generation products can be key in enabling PV to enter thousands of households and the high value of the Hi-MO 4m series modules will offer global DG users new choices and flexibility, matched with high quality and value.

In terms of electrical matching, the current at maximum power of the Hi-MO 4m module is lower than 11A, which is a perfect match for the various brands of string inverters, power optimizers and micro inverters available worldwide. It makes full use of the design margin of the equipment and avoids the loss of power generation or mismatch caused by current limiting.

LONGi modules are known for their excellent energy yield performance and product quality, aspects which have been validated by the global market and authoritative third-party institutions:

LONGi will expand the capacity of its dedicated DG production line to 10GW in 2021.

About LONGi

LONGi leads the solar PV industry to new heights with its product innovations and optimized power-cost ratio with breakthrough monocrystalline technologies. The company supplies more than 30GW of high-efficiency solar wafers and modules worldwide each year, about a quarter of global market demand. LONGi is recognized as the world's most valuable solar technology company with the highest market value. Innovation and sustainable development are two of the company's core values. Learn More: https://en.longi-solar.com/

LONGi Solar Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1431330/image1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1431331/image2.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781516/LONGi_Solar_Logo.jpg

