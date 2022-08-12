Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 12 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 07:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:37 Corea del Sud, 'principe erede' di Samsung ottiene la grazia

07:24 Elezioni 2022, corsa al voto entra nel vivo: da oggi deposito simboli

07:17 Usa, "Fbi in residenza Trump cercava documenti segreti su armi nucleari"

23:04 Mondiali 2022 Qatar, nuova data: al via il 20 novembre

22:43 Renzi: "Letta segretario Nato? Russi arrivano in Portogallo..." - Video

22:41 Di Maio risponde a Di Battista: "E' del partito dei bulletti"

22:41 Elezioni 2022, Renzi e l'imitazione di Berlusconi - Video

22:39 Elezioni 2022, Renzi e il proverbio per Pd-Di Maio - Video

21:43 Elezioni 2022, Calenda: "Io leader? Me lo ha proposto Renzi" - Video

21:00 Superenalotto estrazione oggi: numeri 11 agosto 2022

20:47 Europei ginnastica artistica, D'Amato oro nel concorso generale

20:33 Elezioni 2022, Conte: "Raggi non candidabile in Parlamento"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Loro Parque Fundación achieves a new milestone in the reintroduction of the Lear's Macaw in Brazil

12 agosto 2022 | 08.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The first Lear's Macaw hatchling has been born in the wild (in situ) from a pair born and raised in a conservation centre (ex situ).

CANARY ISLANDS, Spain, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A transcendental milestone for the conservation of endangered species has just taken place: the first Lear's macaw chick was born in situ (in its natural habitat) from birds born and raised ex situ (outside of their natural habitat).

The reintroduced birds that were born and raised under human care at the Loro Parque Fundación have not only been able to survive in their natural habitat and fully adapt to their environment, but have also been able to reproduce.

More than 40 birds have been born in the Foundation's breeding centre, 19 have already been sent to Brazil, of which 8 were successfully introduced into the wild.

This is one of the major projects of the Loro Parque Fundación, which has succeeded in changing the category of this species on the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) from "critically endangered" to "endangered". This achievement meant its salvation from their imminent extinction, something that Loro Parque Fundación has managed to do with a total of 10 species to date.

The protection and progressive recovery of the Lear's Macaw has been a long and hard-working process, in which the ex situ work carried out by Loro Parque Fundación stands out, to whom the Brazilian Government transferred two pairs 16 years ago, in 2006, with the aim of breeding and saving a species that was in a very vulnerable situation.

In 198, there were only 60 specimens of this species left in the wild and thanks to the dedicated work of the Loro Parque Fundación their numbers are now much better, exceeding 1,200 individuals.

It also reinforces the key role of zoos as protectors of endangered wildlife, as they provide the animals with a safety net, which they often lack in the wild.

These actions are part of an integrated project with birds bred ex situ and in situ in which Loro Parque Fundación collaborates with more than 10 institutions around the world.

More information at: https://www.loroparque-fundacion.org / https://www.loroparque.com

Follow Loro Parque on: https://www.facebook.com/loroparque/ https://www.instagram.com/loroparque/ / https://twitter.com/LoroParque

Follow Loro Parque Fundación on:https://www.facebook.com/loroparquefundacion https://twitter.com/LP__Fundacion

Photo :  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1876891/Macaw_pair_with_its_offspring.jpgContact : Natalya Romashko, dir.comunicacion@loroparque.com, +34922373841 ext 319

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN43049 en US Ambiente Turismo Turismo Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Agricoltura_E_Allevamento been has been born pair Lear's Macaw
Vedi anche
News to go
Turismo, Ferragosto da tutto esaurito
News to go
Trump non risponde al procuratore di New York
News to go
Maltempo, la stima dei danni di Coldiretti
News to go
Ucraina, appello di Guterres: "Fermare gli attacchi a Zaporizhzhya"
News to go
'Ndrangheta, confisca da 160 milioni di euro a imprenditore edile di Reggio Calabria
News to go
Jova Beach Party, 20mila firme contro i concerti in spiaggia di Jovanotti
News to go
Elezioni 2022, Renzi-Calenda: c'è l'accordo per Terzo polo
News to go
Bonus 200 euro anche per autonomi, chi ne ha diritto
News to go
Real Madrid vince Supercoppa europea, battuto 2-0 Eintracht Francoforte
News to go
Incendi, nuovo rogo sul Carso
News to go
Ucraina, G7 a Russia: "Zaporizhzhia torni sotto controllo Kiev"
News to go
Furti in abitazione, Cna: 500 al giorno, 20 l'ora
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza